Under the eyes of Gianpaolo Pozzo and England coach Southgate, Udinese teaches a football lesson to a presumptuous Roma that is not worthy of the former leadership in the standings.

The Giallorossi go to sleep second in the standings reached by Udinese who deserve the victory with four goals.

From start to finish in Friuli there is an extraordinary atmosphere, with a crescendo of enthusiasm: the team drags and the public follows them. Creepy.

the comment Daje Udinese, the magical night of the bianconeri Antonio Simeoli

04 September 2022



At the start Sottil decides not to risk Beto by sending Success alongside Deulofeu.

The real surprises, however, are in the middle of the field where the midfielder are Samardzic and Arslan with Lovric and Makengo on the bench.

The defense is the same seen with Fiorentina, the problem is that after 17 ‘Bijol is forced to raise the white flag due to a problem in his left ankle and Ebosse enters his place and will do very well.

At that point Udinese is already ahead: after 5 ‘on a cross from Pereyra the back pass with Karsdorp’s chest to Rui Patricio is rash, Udogie pounces on the ball and unloads it under the crossbar.

The Giallorossi protests with Mancini and two other teammates surrounding the referee are not surprising. Mourinho, the one who accused others of intellectual prostitution, made a sensation on the eve as always with his statements claiming that “Udinese has the intelligence to influence the referee.”

The Special One stings the opponent to attack the referee (even before playing!): For those with a short memory Maresca is the one who last year in Rome-Milan whistled a penalty in favor of the Rossoneri for a foul by Ibanez on Ibra, but did not do the same in the other area for an intervention by Kjaer on Pellegrini. Got the game?

Then, however, we must also go to the field and in the first half the Udinese match is perhaps even better than the one against Fiorentina. Cristante and Matic are suffocated by the aggressiveness of the Friulian midfield and the ball does not reach the tips easily.

When it happens, then Rome becomes dangerous. On a throw from Spinazzola, Dybala, who had already shown up after less than a minute with a diagonal to the side, engages Silvestri from close range. After halfway through the first half Mou begins his interminable dialogue with the fourth man, then he even takes it out on a ball boy, a decidedly not very special gesture.

Every whistle from Maresca is a protest: yet in a couple of tactical fouls it would not have been out of place to extract the yellow card for the Roma players.

The warning takes Dybala for a stomp to Perez and shortly after Mou who sends the referee to that country. Sottil, also tarantolato given the climate that has been created, takes it out on the Special.

Udinese closed the first half by showing up two more times by Rui Patricio, the first with a right to the side of Deulofeu, the second with a shot from Pereyra too central.

In the interval Mou changes: outside Karsdorp and Cristante, inside Celik and Belotti: it’s a sort of 3-4-3 with Dybala in the middle and Abraham and the former grenade on the sides. The Roma bench arises due to a contact in the area between Becao and Celik: Maresca opts for the first solution. Mou continues his personal match with the fourth official, Udinese the one with Roma. And so here comes the 2-0 on 11 ‘thanks to Samardzic who loads the left: the ball splashes in front of Rui Patricio and bags itself.

Friuli explodes. Sottil introduces fresh forces to keep his intensity from dropping: out of Samardzic, Arslan and Success, in Lovric, Makengo and Beto. Mou goes to 4-3-3 and Udinese scores again: Deulofeu-Pereyra-Makengo-Pereyra, the plot is perfect as the left in the corner of Tucu (30 ‘).

And that’s not all: the bianconeri arrive in the Roma area as Indians: Pereyra offers Lovric the 4-0 ball (37 ‘). The curve sings “Alè Alè Sottil”. Right, this is also his victory ”. A “special” victory.