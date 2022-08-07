UDINE. “We will present ourselves to the first game with a much clearer idea.” Let’s also take a cue from the critical thinking of Gerard Deulofeu, because that clarity to which the Catalan diez refers, in his latest post on Instagram, best represents the state of the art of Udinese.

Halfway between the success suffered on Saturday in the Italian Cup against a Serie C opponent, and the thrilling debut that awaits her on Saturday in the championship at San Siro with Milan, Zebretta appears to be anything but a made-up team, or rather ready. to the “test of the Devil”.

Go ahead for the transfer market that has already taken Molina away, disappointed Deulofeu and Walace and that will also test a Udogie who will soon be covered with money from Tottenham, and also pass for injuries – the absence of Beto above all -, but Udinese cannot be said to have convinced so far.

It cannot be said because the team is still very unbalanced. Feralpisalò pierced the lines vertically, just as it did on the occasion of the canceled goal, slipping into the open central groove and beaten several times by Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen, who have more wrong goals, on several occasions, than scored .

Okay, there is always the attenuation of the preparation phase, but Udinese conceded 15 goals in the pre-season, conceding at least double the opportunities that allowed Silvestri and Padelli to exalt themselves.

It is a fact that cannot go unnoticed for Andrea Sottil, who spoke of growth and improvements in sight, provided however that the speech concerns him personally because it is his evaluation of the characteristics of the players and if the coach asks for a ‘high aggression with the defensive line, then he must also be sure that the players do not go into excessive difficulty.

Jaka Bijol got a headache with Chelsea, and even with Feralpi he didn’t seem like that “monster” that was Pablo Marì in recoveries.

Nothing to say, however, about the work of setting the ball and chain, the son of his heritage as a midfielder. Same goes for Adam Masina, put in crisis if brought to high aggression with external slippery then to be chased in case of missed advance, and Nehuen Perez who does not go for the subtle away from the area, as Becao often does.

Nothing wrong with that, apart from the risk of incurring easy admonitions. Sottil’s vertical kick should also be based a lot on ball recovery, which instead is the sore point because if the defense has often gone into difficulty, it is precisely because neither Walace, nor Jajalo and nor Lovric are lightning, with the risk that Makengo take on extra work. Aggression that could arise even higher, as long as the two points press.

And here Deulofeu and Isaac Success have not proved so generous, perhaps also because of the heat. By eye, the balances could also come from the ability of the outsiders, where Molina and Udogie started high with Cioffi at the helm. Soppy and Ebosse, or Ebosele, we have always found them very short, “a la Gotti” and if the field gets longer for them, then it is easy for 3-5-2 to extend for everyone.

