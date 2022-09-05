The mistakes of Karsdorp and Rui Patricio pave the way for goals from Udogie and Samardzic. Then the bianconeri spread with Pereyra and Lovric

by our correspondent Andrea Pugliese

A Giallorossi nightmare, among the black and white wonders. A beautiful Udinese crashes potentially leaders Roma 4-0 (goals from Udogie, Samardzic, Pereyra and Lovric) and suddenly appears among the big players. Udogie plays a wonderful game, Deulofeu is sumptuous at times, but the whole Juventus orchestra is playing very sweet symphonies. On the other hand, however, an unrecognizable Rome, where only Dybala and Matic are saved from an unexpected fool. For Mourinho the hope that it is just an empty passage and an evening so bad that it cannot be true.

Super Udogie — Sottil spares Beto this time, with a view to managing him after returning from a long injury and starting matches (with goals) against Monza and Fiorentina. Mourinho instead has the almost obligatory choices, also thanks to injuries, but compared to Monza he changes the two external players (Karsdorp and Spinazzola). After only 27 seconds of play, Dybala tries an encore from Monza, with a vertical solo and a kick just outside. But then the game changes immediately in Udinese’s favor, with Karsdorp’s madness delivering the ball to Udogie from the chest. Yes, just him, a tank on the left wing, which goes to engrave in an area where instead Karsdorp and Mancini combine a bit of all the colors. And when needed, the Juventus full-back proves decisive even in the defensive phase, with the deviation on Dybala (Silvestri’s parade). But it is in the middle that Udinese manages the game for the first 25 minutes, with the numerical superiority in midfield and Deulofeu who goes to play between the lines and always creates confusion for the Giallorossi midfielders. Mourinho’s move then is to lower Pellegrini’s range of action, in order to create more density in between. And in fact, Roma takes the ball in the game, even if the best opportunities are all black and white: twice Delofeu, one each for Pereyra and Success, while on the other side only a tiraccio in the scrum of Abraham arrives. See also Pique: Ferguson is like my father Pep Guardiola's football is unique – yqqlm

At peak — So Mourinho in the interval runs for cover and puts Celik and Belotti in for Karsdorp and Cristante, lowering Pellegrini in the median and throwing the two strikers in front (3-4-1-2). And the game immediately ignites due to the Giallorossi protests for a penalty not granted (push by Becao on Celik). And at 11 ‘Udinese also scores 2-0, with a shot from outside by Samardzic on which Rui Patricio makes a patatrac. The Friulians give us much more desire and energy, Roma seem soft and defenseless, even if at 15 ‘the crossbar denies Mancini the possibility of reopening the games. So Mou’s move is Zalewski, who this time goes to make the upper right winger in a 4-2-3-1 superoffensive (with Belotti who often joins Abraham and extends the attack line to 4 and Pellegrini in support). But Udinese still hit the mark, with a perfect restart and Pereyra’s 3-0 with a round shot that gets soft and soft at the bottom of the Giallorossi goal. Then it is Makengo again who is close to the net, Camara makes his debut with Roma and Lovric makes 4-0 (37 ‘) on a perfect restart, once again launched by a play by a sumptuous Deulofeu. It ends like this, with the Dacia Arena in a frenzy and the Giallorossi wondering why this blackout occurred.

September 4, 2022

