The challenge of “Dacia Arena” between Udinese e Salerno . A draw that is close to the grenade team, for the number of opportunities created and domination of the game. Only the great interventions of Marco Silvestri extreme defender of Udinese , prevented the guests from taking home the first three points of the new championship. Despite the numerical superiority gained at the end of the first half, the grenades were unable to find the net of advantage. At the end of the match, the Salernitana coach, Davide Nicola , spoke at the press conference. Here are his statements:

“I’m really happy. We have to assume that this week we have only integrated players for a couple of days. Yes it has characteristics that we lacked, of attack on space. We recovered Bradaric e Radovanovic. Being theUdinese a very strong team physically, playing such a match in the second shows growth and continuity of performance. We need to improve the quality of the last step, the pressure. We were facing a team that has a consolidated game over the years; in modern football, numerical inferiority brings a disadvantage that exists but is different compared to years ago. We should have brought out their defenders, to penetrate the box with faster plays. We are working hard, but the characteristics of some interpreters make certain schemes work better, those of others less so. Maggiore? He is also practically the first with us, and he hasn’t played for a while, like Bronn, It takes time, but I see the attitude to participate in the project, to enter the game“.