He knows how to do it. Because since Zebretta set foot back in Serie A (far back in 1995-’96), only Pasquale Marino’s Udinese, in the 2007-’08 season, has won more points (28) in the first 15 matchdays, out of the 24 collected by Andrea Sottil. And now that the championship is knocking again, with Empoli at Friuli on 4 January, the former Juventus coach invites you to consider some components for a rocket restart, examining them from the top of his experience and personal knowledge of Sottil , had as a player in Catania.

Marino, the countdown reminds us that there are nine days left until the championship returns.

«It will be another tournament than the one we saw before the World Cup. I believe that the time factor will be fundamental, even if two aspects must be highlighted. The first is that compared to the summer break the players have been much less inactive, and the second is the climatic factor which can help, because with the current temperatures you work better than with the heat».

From a psychological point of view instead?

“It is undeniable that friendlies do not bring players to their maximum mental commitment, so it will take some time before playing again on certain rhythms”.

Udinese won their first friendly against Lecce and will face Cremonese in another “championship match”.

«I saw the match against Lecce in streaming, I was a little influenced and I took the opportunity to see all the friendlies broadcast. The 2-0 over Lecce certainly boosts morale given how it arrived after a somewhat similar start. The truth is that even if it comes in a test, victory is good because winning helps to win».

Remaining on the time factor, Gerard Deulofeu has not yet trained in a group and has not yet played a friendly match. Can it be a problem?

«He’s been out for some time, he’ll have to find the right condition gradually, and for this reason it could take many games to find him at the top».

Udinese’s January calendar features five games…

“I’ve examined it, and it doesn’t strike me as a prohibitive recovery. Among the five matches there are many within Udinese’s reach. I know that Andrea will aim to rediscover the initial team spirit to replicate the excellent start he had in September».

First opponent Empoli…

«I know the environment very well for having coached us. The Corsi presidency always aims at results through play and organization, choosing coaches accordingly, and I am thinking of Sarri, Andreazzoli, Giampaolo, Dionisi and Zanetti. They are organised, play with the 4-3-1-2 or 4-3-3 and are proactive always wanting to enhance the players. The Corsi family and the Pozzos have been in football for a lifetime, they know how to do it, only that in Empoli they have less income than in Udine, and therefore they also make up for it with some ideas and a very organized youth sector».

After Empoli, Udinese will face Juventus. Do you believe that the corporate storm linked to the judicial inquiry will affect Allegri’s team?

“No, because the club has always been close to the players, who have been encouraged and enabled to do their job.”

Marino, in January there will also be the transfer market which could disturb. Is Udinese okay like this?

«By now we are used to living with the market. As for Udinese, this question should be asked to those who follow the team closely and not to me».