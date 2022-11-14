Home Sports Udinese, sigh of relief for Deulofeu: sprain without complications
Sports

Udinese, sigh of relief for Deulofeu: sprain without complications

by admin
Udinese, sigh of relief for Deulofeu: sprain without complications

Udinese fans can breathe a sigh of relief: the one remedied on Saturday in Naples by Gerard Deulofeu is a simple knee sprain, without any particular complications.

The player should already be available at the first match after the break, on 4 January, at home with Empoli. The Juventus number 10 explained his state of mind via social media: «I thought the worst, imagine the fright and fear I had. Fortunately, however, the fear ended there: there is some structure of the knee affected by the sprain, but it is nothing serious. “

Deulofeu also thanked the Napoli fans for the warmth received at the exit from the pitch, in tears: “The applause of Maradona was something very beautiful and a gesture of great respect, I really appreciate”.

Udinese has been free to leave from Saturday evening. Sottil has made an appointment with him for November 25th, when the retirement will begin in view of the second part of the championship.

The team will always train in Udine. The friendly calendar will be released in early December. Only one player will participate in the World Cup, it is the Cameroonian Ebosse.

See also  Concentrate on practicing skills and strive to win glory for the country_General Administration of Sports of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

Inter, Inzaghi’s 3 tasks for January

Udinese, away the fears: after the defeat in...

Nfl the results of the night – Jefferson...

Derby Pavia – Voghera, in the end everyone...

Lakers rob Irving of opportunity?Two reasons forced the...

Rugby, Benetton coup: there is the signing of...

Beiqi men’s volleyball team won three consecutive victories...

This Pordenone is starting to frighten, Mr. Di...

British Snooker Championship: Ding Junhui reversed and advanced...

Nibali’s birthday today: today he turns 38 on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy