Udinese fans can breathe a sigh of relief: the one remedied on Saturday in Naples by Gerard Deulofeu is a simple knee sprain, without any particular complications.

The player should already be available at the first match after the break, on 4 January, at home with Empoli. The Juventus number 10 explained his state of mind via social media: «I thought the worst, imagine the fright and fear I had. Fortunately, however, the fear ended there: there is some structure of the knee affected by the sprain, but it is nothing serious. “

Deulofeu also thanked the Napoli fans for the warmth received at the exit from the pitch, in tears: “The applause of Maradona was something very beautiful and a gesture of great respect, I really appreciate”.

Udinese has been free to leave from Saturday evening. Sottil has made an appointment with him for November 25th, when the retirement will begin in view of the second part of the championship.

The team will always train in Udine. The friendly calendar will be released in early December. Only one player will participate in the World Cup, it is the Cameroonian Ebosse.