(ANSA) – UDINE, 04 FEB – “This week we worked without distractions or alibis due to the transfer market. We concentrated, with training of great intensity and quality.



We have some absences, but it has never been a reason for me to apologize: it is simply a fact. What is important is having seen a team focused only on the present and determined to have a great match in Turin”. This is what Andrea Sottil said on the Udinese TV cameras.



“Continuity of training, tactics and knowledge is fundamental – is the examination of the coach, originally from Venaria Reale, who therefore returns home tomorrow – We come from excellent games, all the players are doing well, I want to reiterate it.



Everyone feels part of the project, this is a fundamental pillar for me and my way of coaching. Whoever starts and whoever takes over will be up to the situation.” The Juventus coach also commented on the new Juventus striker, Florian Thauvin: “I saw a mainly motivated player who didn’t come here to Udine to stroll. I had a wonderful positive impression talking to us in the first minutes. An enthusiastic and very hungry boy and footballer, that’s the most important thing.



He has a great experience and I certainly don’t discover it. He immediately made himself available and will be called up: he’s a flexible player and can play as a double attacking midfielder or as a second striker. He can marry well with both Beto and Success. We then need to clearly see who will play in midfield.” As for Turin, Sottil recalled that “he is trained very well by Juric, he has certain very specific characteristics, vertical and practical football, with quality players. We know him and we have prepared well, we have the strength and qualities necessary to hurt him”.



Final on his history at the granata, formation with which he began his career: “I’ve already played many professional matches in that stadium, I certainly have some beautiful memories that are part of my career. When I enter the field, however, I will only think about winning for my team”. (HANDLE).

