Udinese: Sottil, the match against Roma doesn’t need stimuli – Football

(ANSA) – UDINE, APRIL 15 – “Tomorrow’s match is a game that doesn’t need much stimulus, in front of a full Olimpico, with three important points up for grabs, the reasons come by themselves.



I have no doubt that my lads arrive energized, with personality, courage, playing with an open face”: said Andrea Sottil, on Udinese TV, on the eve of the away match in the capital. The Friulian coach then spoke of two players key to the Juventus midfield: “The ‘Tucu’ Pereyra is fundamental, in terms of experience, tactics, quality and invention. Above all, being our captain, for his leadership. His absence always weighs. Samardzic is also growing a lot, but he still needs to improve a lot in duels and tackles, in being more continuous within the match.”



As for the opponents, the Juventus coach has revealed that he expects “a very energetic Roma: Mourinho is a master at this and I admire him, he is capable of getting the best out of his boys. Roma are solid, practical with big players inside players. He concedes few goals and makes good use of counter-attacks”.



Sottil has no illusions that the absence of Dybala and the possible absence of Abraham could facilitate the task: “They are important players, but Roma have a top-level squad, strikers like El Shaarawy and Belotti are up to replacing them” . (HANDLE).

