UDINE. Two more weeks of patience, work and even hope. This is the span of time that could bring Rodrigo Becao back to the Udinese defense team, a department that, without the Brazilian’s desirable recovery for the trips to Spezia and Naples, could be reduced to the bone up to the World stop, also considered the absence of long-term resident Adam Masina.

For the moment, therefore, Becao’s goodbye in January 2023 remains the worst case scenario in a defensive key for Udinese.

The pessimism filtered before the exams sustained on Tuesday 25 October by the Brazilian, as we had announced, was motivated by the discomfort still felt in the flexor of the right thigh injured in Rome against Lazio, when the central left the field in the 18th minute of the second half, after a contrast with Zaccagni. However, if more than one door was left open yesterday in hopes of recovery for the last two games before the break, it is because the reports confirmed the slight stretch seen last week, when the diagnosis was comforting and immediate. prospect was the possible return for the away match in Cremona, a match that Udinese began preparing yesterday afternoon at Bruseschi.

The stretch is still there and it is for this reason that, in concert with the staff, Becao will miss the next two appointments with Cremonese and Lecce, even if the Brazilian’s desire to get back on the team is great and has not escaped even the Sports judge who sanctioned Udinese with a two thousand euro fine for Becao’s entry into the Bianconeri’s locker room in the interval of the match against Torino, for which he was disqualified.

In the next two weeks, the 26-year-old from Salvador de Bahia will therefore seek recovery and will do so by working patiently and without any forcing, as was decided yesterday together with Andrea Sottil, trusting the feelings and responses he will have day by day from that flexor. who had already bothered him three days before the match of 9 October with Atalanta, then skipped also for that problem.

As you will remember, in fact, that had been a really troubled week for Becao, who in addition to the physical problem had been called by the company to discuss the contract renewal (the deadline is June 2024) on which the defender did not give the green light, at the moment. A closure perhaps motivated by the attention received in the summer by clubs in the Champions League, like Inter in Italy, or in the rich Premier, like Everton: it will be the theme to be addressed in the near future, as also seems to indicate the arrival of Luciano in Italy. Ramalho, the agent who brought him to Udinese in 2019, as well as Gino Pozzo’s trusted man in South America.

Returning to the field, where Udinese has not yet won without Becao this season (draw with Atalanta and double knockout with Monza, in the Italian Cup, and Toro), Sottil is preparing to confirm the defensive trio chosen in the last match , knowing that in the event of a yellow card, Nehuen Perez would go into warning, with Jaka Bijol on the bridge and Enzo Ebosse who is still preferred to Bram Nuytinck on the center-left.