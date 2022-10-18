UDINE. A wealth. But also a doubt. It also happened at the Olimpico, against Lazio: the alternatives in the middle of the field and in attack are a cross and a delight for Udinese, given that, often, the reserves end up being a regret.

Or almost, considering that the Bianconeri standings cannot be considered more than exciting, by virtue of those 21 points that insert it in the “European tour” with more than a quarter of the championship already in the archive, thanks to the frenetic pace dictated by the calendar that they will increase again in the next thirty days, with the approach of the stop reserved for the World Championship.

Having said that, how many times have you thought: was it better to start with Beto the owner? And once you have seen the Portuguese from the first minute, how many times have you changed by saying: was Success better? And the same “ballet” can even go on stage by expanding to three, involving Samardzic, Makengo and Lovric in the role of mezzala.

In attack

All that remains is to give the floor to the numbers, therefore, to try to understand if there are actually some “scientific” bases, even if it is well known that football is not exactly mathematics.

Take the first ten days of Beto. As many attendances for exactly 50% of the minutes played compared to those available. In short, it is Sottil who looks like a mathematician: his was a “Pythagorean” management as well as being skilful – the results say – of his center forwards, given that the other half of the minutes is all for Success.

Beto, on the other hand, was more productive than the Nigerian: he scored 5 goals, took part in 26% of the Juventus goals and his reputation as a “game-breaking” reserve was fueled by the brace in 23 ‘at Sassuolo and the goal in 32 ‘in Verona.

He had scored first as a starter also against Monza and Fiorentina, but after the night of the Bentegodi, when Sottil lost him from the first minute, he was not repaid. In short, at this moment he likes it more with part time, because the defenses of Lazio and Atalanta have literally smothered him with his back to goal, so much so that, seeing him in that capacity, many would have preferred Success.

Which has a zero in the numbers that photograph its performance. It goes to sensations, like when he took the defense from Roma in the final 4-0, like when he entered with Inter and earned the corner of the goal of overtaking Bijol or against Atalanta, when he participated in the final assaults for the bianconeri’s comeback draw.

In midfield

Samardzic is also considered a talisman: he only played 20% of the minutes as a starter, but he scored two goals and delivered an assist. Many would see him well as a starter, as was the case at the Olimpico, when he actually replaced Lovric, but most of his “entries” in the race were made for Makengo (80% of the minutes available as a starter).

With Milan, Monza and Fiorentina before a starting chip, 64 ‘in place of the Franco-Congolese. The “German” also owes his reputation as a player capable of making a difference in the race to Sassuolo, when he entered (to score) in the interval in place of Arslan, and to Verona (cross for Bijol’s winning goal) after being took over from Makengo.

Then another 31 ‘part time with Atalanta, contributing to the comeback, and the starting chip (in place of Lovric (60% of the starting minutes in the runoff especially with Arslan) against Lazio where he stopped. was stopped by the crossbar.