The former Udinese French player has had his say on the transfer market this season. Here are all the background on his failure to join PSG

The former Juventus midfielder spoke out loud and clear, specifying his market choice in the best possible way. The Lens player was among the best (if not the best) midfielders over the past season. This summer, in fact, there were several companies interested in his performance, but none managed to close the blow. Among those who have made false cards in order to be able to win his bets is the Paris Saint Germain by President Al Khelaifi. Eventually the player decided to stay in the north of France, but at Lens. Here are the statements regarding his transfer.

In addition to having rejected what has been the best club in the French league for several seasons, Fofana School he has also signed the renewal with the company from the north-west of France. The intention is to confirm and do even better (if possible) than last season. It will not be easy to replicate an eight-goal season in the league, even if it seems to be on the right track (given the two goals and two assists served in the first four days). Changing the subject quickly, let’s not forget that Udinese are looking for a replacement for Adam Masina. Pierpaolo Marino works intensely. Here are the six profiles put under trace <<

September 6 – 10:07 am

