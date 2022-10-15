“The best defense is the attack,” said the President of the Republic Sandro Pertini to the Azzurri a few hours before the final of the Mundial of Spain ’82 against Germany. The same thought comes to look at Andrea Sottil’s Udinese which, compared to the versions of Gotti and Cioffi, is decidedly more proactive as evidenced by the goals scored and the men sent to sign.

Not only that: the most prolific department of the Juventus team is currently the defense: Perez’s 2-2 goal against Atalanta, in fact, was the seventh scored by the defenders. The attackers, just to make the comparison that arises more immediately, are at six: 5 Beto and 1 Deulofeu, who broke the ice last Sunday. Curious to note how five of these seven goals arrived at … altitude, that is with head shots.

THE STRENGTH IS IN THE HEAD

That Udinese had skilled players in the air was understood from the first day with Milan when Becao and Masina went to spray the assists of Deulofeu and Pereyra in the Rossoneri area. The series was then enriched with the two gored by Bijol respectively with Inter and Verona. The only defender who scores from the foot is Udogie: in Monza he exploited the one-two with Nestorovski, with Roma he swooped like a hawk on Karsdorp’s back pass by surprising Rui Patricio.

Other numbers also say that today’s Udinese is predisposed to offend. Becao, for example, signed the assist for Beto’s 1-1 goal in Monza and in Verona it was always he who provided an excellent ball which was not capitalized by Pereyra. Udogie is still in the zero voice, as for goal passes, but rest assured that his assists will also arrive (last year there were three).

ELEVEN

Deulofeu and Perez are respectively the tenth and the eleventh player that Udinese has sent to target in this championship. In this original ranking best, with twelve, only Napoli did. Curious to note that the Juventus and Neapolitan strikers scored the same number of goals (five: Beto and Kvaratskhelia). Lazio, the next opponent of the Friulians, is stopped at seven. In Sarri’s team only one defender (Romagnoli) hit the mark.

COMPARISON

On Sunday at the Olimpico the teams will face off with the second and third attack of the championship (21 for the Capitoline, 19 for the Friulians). Last year there were fireworks with a 4-4 pyrotechnic, but it was another Lazio.

Today the Sarri band together with Atalanta have the best rearguard in Serie A (5 conceded goals). Something concedes, as we saw in Florence, but less than last year. In short, it is the usual story: with the big boys when you have the right opportunity you have to throw it in. –

