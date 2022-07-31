UDINE. If the difference in quality and intensity was the first thing to catch the eye when seeing Udinese at work with Chelsea, the second was the lack of compactness of the defense.

Agree that the English are one of the best teams in Europe, but especially in the first half they arrived with disarming ease in front of Silvestri.

Here, it is only thanks to his goalkeeper (truly as a national team) if Udinese did not close the test with Chelsea with a heavy score.

Certain risks had been put in the budget, as confirmed by the coach Andrea Sottil himself when he was pointed out in the post-match, that the three defenders were playing together for the first time.

«The defense is a department that must be trained in a particular way, there are mechanisms to be memorized.

I was aware of what I was going up against by deploying three guys who were in their first race together ».

The technician claims that some of them asked for something more.

Sottil refers to “Bijol and Masina”, who evidently have a lower condition than those comrades who have been training since the beginning.

Beyond the physical condition remains the feeling that the other evening’s trident has a little too heavy pace and that against fast opponents it is destined to suffer.

It is inevitable that the thought goes to Becao and Perez, two owners of last season together with Pablo Marì.

The recovery of the Brazilian and the arrival of the Argentine, on the field in yesterday’s test with the reserves, will allow Sottil to field a less unprecedented defense, but also better structured and which will allow the latest arrivals to grow and prepare for Serie A.

Masina actually knows our league well after his experience in Bologna where he played left winger in a back four, a role he also held at Watford. Sottil sees him more as a “braccino” (horrible term of the “covercianese”) left than as an alter ego of Udogie in full range: the first results, although summer football may be reliable, say the opposite but we will have to wait for other tests.

Sottil explained that on Friday evening the goal was to put as many minutes as possible in the legs of the alleged owners.

Bijol, in the company’s plans, is one of them. There is no need to risk definitive judgments, the risk of making a mistake is high.

The doubts focus on the chemistry of the three, all a little slow, certainly more so than Becao and Perez.

That’s why the feeling is that we will see a Udinese with a low center of gravity and therefore more similar to that of Gotti than to that of Cioffi in order to play very vertically.

A football that will exalt Beto, a little less Deulofeu, as long as the Catalan doesn’t pack his bags.