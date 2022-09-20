Goal and victory against Inter, with Udinese hitting the fifth success in a row and one point from the two top teams, Napoli and Atalanta. In short, the conditions for a dream Sunday, for Tolgay Arslan, seemed to be all there. But it was not so. In fact, during the match against the Nerazzurri, some thieves broke into his villa in Pagnacco, a few kilometers from Udine, and stole gold jewels and two laptops, for a stolen goods worth 12 thousand euros. The carabinieri of Remanzacco and Feletto Umberto, who are dealing with the investigations, have made it known that the inventory of the stolen assets is still provisional and in the meantime they are examining the footage of the home’s security cameras to get a clearer picture of the situation. . The player only discovered the theft in the late afternoon, when he returned home after celebrating yesterday’s success with the rest of the team.