Transforming the problem into an opportunity is not for everyone, but Andrea Sottil has already succeeded where others have failed before him. Maybe he didn’t hit it on the first try, but it is undeniable that by placing the “Tucu” Roberto Pereyra right outside, as an extreme remedy to a whole series of conjunctures, the Venaria Reale technician found a gold vein, just like one of those old explorers who, armed with lanterns on their helmets, came out blackened and smiling from the mines of the past, aware that there, under the surface, there was a treasure.

What is the precious material found by Sottil is evident, and is called quality. It is a precious commodity in football, it is usually paid dearly by buying talent, but it can also be obtained in other ways, for example by exploiting a mix of skills and abilities, just as happened to Sottil who once saw Nahuel Molina take away from the market and Brandon Soppy, has rejected Festy Ebosele after the segment of the San Siro match, where the former Derby County has revealed an individual tactics to say the least approximate. From those three situations, and waiting for that Kingsley Ehizibue arrived only at the end of the market, the first unfortunate search was born.

Because it seemed evident well before the expulsion at sunset of the first half with Salernitana, that the Nehuen Perez brought high on the wing would not have been the ideal patch to the hole. Read in retrospect, the expulsion remedied by the improvised Argentine with the bells has only facilitated the inscrutable course of history, calling Sottil to enslave it with the choice to rely on Pereyra on the right in Monza, widening the Argentine on the same line as Lovric , Walace, Makengo and Udogie. Attention to detail, because the “Tucu” which for many had seemed like a fish out of water, far from the live action, has turned into a happy intuition.

The charge of dynamite that blew up the superfluous by making Udinese shine with a golden light, as the color reflected from the current fourth place can be, came with Fiorentina, when the quality of Pereyra guaranteed drive, protection and inventiveness in a great work of connection grafted on the creed of Sottil, or that defense “four” openly professed and loved by the coach even in the press conference, after Salernitana.

So Udinese began to defend four in possession, lifting Pereyra over the external opponents, as Sottil explained (“I was aware that Roma could put Spinazzola who has a leg, but Pereyra has great quality to keep the team high and to get out of the pressure well “), finding on the right a decentralized attacking midfielder, more than a” straight by straight “winger, able to enter the middle of the field diagonally from the right, just as Gigi Del Neri asked De Paul years ago, going to pair with the cuts inside Udogie on the other side. All this, with Deulofeu and Beto (or Success), free to vary and to open the gates for the mezz’ali.

Here it is the real Udinese upgrade, which now, unlike the last few seasons, has not only counted interpreters, but a sort of platoon ready to attack vertically, with specialists Sandi Lovric and Jean Victor Makengo – who should tomorrow playing at Mapei from the start – but also with quality phrasing horizontally, as demonstrated by Tolgay Arslan and Lazar Samardzic with Roma, raising the quality of the dribble in order to tempt the Lupa in the phase of regaining the ball. And with the five changes Sottil has already made it clear that the mid-wings will always be involved in the rotations, with Walace, or Jajalo central pivots.

As anticipated, Sottil has already succeeded where others have failed, but he has already changed the identity of Udinese with a single move, as did Alberto Zaccheroni who moved on to 3-4-3 also starting from an expulsion, that of the late Regis Genaux at Juventus on 13 April ’97. It was 3-4-2, and a 3-0 victory, but then until the Uefa Cup qualification, it was 3-4-3. And history was made, the one that now awaits Sottil’s Udinese.