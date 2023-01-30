UDINE. One eye on the championship, the other on the market to capture the replacement for the injured Deulofeu: the French Florian Thauvin. Here is the portrait of Udinese which is preparing to host Verona in the postponement of the first return day of a Serie A which, results in hand, reserves them a preferential lane in the race for seventh place which, at the end of the “dancing”, could give a passport to Europe.

The graft

To pursue dreams of glory, it was logical that the black and white property would replace his number 10, the victim of a “dancer” knee (the right one, already operated on) and forced to go back under the knife after checking on the pitch – last time in Marassi, only 14 minutes of play before the substitution – and through an orthopedic consultation that just doesn’t hold.

Deulofeu will undergo surgery in Rome, at Villa Stuart, the clinic that will also host Thauvin’s medical visits, in a sort of interweaving dictated by fate, a sort of handover, considering that the Catalan season is practically over ( could test himself in May, in the most optimistic of forecasts) and the good “Geri” will hardly be here in the next round of Serie A.

For this reason, the Frenchman should sign a two-year contract, capable of reducing costs thanks to the growth decree in the event of a salary exceeding one million, probably with an option for another season.

The scenery

All details that will be known better and in detail tomorrow, after the appointment with the pitch, with a Verona that is no longer as devastated as it seemed in the middle of the first round, when they changed their technical guide by exempting the former Juventus player Gabriele Cioffi.

Those were lion days for Udinese who subsequently lost points, games and confidence, always remaining behind the European zone to which they returned thanks to the Juventus penalty.

And given that none emerges below now, Sottil’s team could extend by winning tonight, thus putting four points between themselves and the first of the pursuers, that Turin which will also be the next away opponent.

The choices

The moves of Sottil remain, who has little “pulp” to pack the anti-Verona menu, considering that Pereyra will be on the bench at most and will hardly be risked. Ehizibue will therefore be back on the right wing.

In the heart of the median, the possible ballots: Samardzic and Arslan could be included in the starting eleven with Lovric and Makengo in reserve, Makengo who is close to an unexpected return to his homeland to Lorient in the final rush of a transfer market that will close tomorrow at 20. Discounted the defensive structure to protect Silvestri’s goal and the attacking duo Beto – Success. —

