Udinese-Turin, Juric: “Pellegri has the qualities of great strikers”

The coach from Granada enjoys the victory: “Other times we dominated without winning, this time the opposite happened. Udinese made us suffer.”

His Toro finds again in Udine, a field on which nobody had won yet this year, a success that was missing from 5 September. And Ivan Juric smiles again: “I’m overjoyed for the character we showed and for certain actions, but we suffered. I liked Udinese so much, I can’t say we dominated. There have been games in the past in which we have imposed our game without obtaining results, but not today, today was hard and painful “.

Super Pellegri

The turning point came with the 2-1 scored by Pietro Pellegri: “He scored a really good goal, as a true striker, with acceleration and power. Now I hope Pietro has more luck and won’t stop. He comes from difficult years, facts of many injuries, he is working well but is still a bit stuck. It is not easy to find continuity, but he has hallucinating room for improvement, he has understood how to work, how to heal himself, how to eat and I hope he has no more problems. years, he has the qualities that distinguish great strikers. This goal is a great satisfaction for him and for us. “

From Aina to Ricci

The 1-0 goal, on the other hand, came from a winger like Ola Aina: “Fantastic goal, we exploited the numerical superiority with a good action and Aina scored a great goal. Why don’t you play Singo? a high-level player and is doing very well. ” And on Radonjic: “he is a playmaker, today he wasted 3-4 shocking counter-attacks, then against the Cittadella he scores a fantastic goal … Maybe he has to put in something more as a player. He too needs continuity, I think he will improve”. Finally on Ricci’s return: “In my opinion Linetty did better today. Ricci has yet to find the best form, it is right to force him a little because for us it is important, we are waiting for him”.

October 23, 2022 (change October 23, 2022 | 15:13)

