The postponement between Udinese and Verona ends 1-1. The Friulians remain in the European zone, thanks to seventh place at 29 points. But Hellas can also smile, bringing Spezia closer, fourth from bottom in the standings and now 5 points away. Substantially correct result: Udinese, who finished immediately below, pushed more but Verona kept the field scaring Silvestri until the end.

BOTTLE AND ANSWER

—

Ready-go and Verona passes: Beto loses a bloody ball on his trocar, Lazovic advances and starts a harmless cross-train, which however becomes impregnable for Silvestri due to Becao’s murderous detour. Own goal by the defender, who just misses the play. Udinese reacts well: Montipò shuts down Success, then Beto partly makes up for the error on the first goal with a good shot for Samardzic’s entry, perfect in finishing with his left foot. Bijol wastes the lead from close range. The recovery is more balanced: it pushes Udinese, with Verona ready to restart. Montipò is careful on Perez, but it’s the new entry Ngonge and Lasagna that force Silvestri to make two non-trivial saves.