Home Sports Udinese-Verona 1-1: own goal by Becao and Samardzic
Sports

Udinese-Verona 1-1: own goal by Becao and Samardzic

by admin

Hellas immediately ahead with Becao’s own goal, Sottil’s team reacts and equalizes thanks to the former Leipzig

The postponement between Udinese and Verona ends 1-1. The Friulians remain in the European zone, thanks to seventh place at 29 points. But Hellas can also smile, bringing Spezia closer, fourth from bottom in the standings and now 5 points away. Substantially correct result: Udinese, who finished immediately below, pushed more but Verona kept the field scaring Silvestri until the end.

BOTTLE AND ANSWER

Ready-go and Verona passes: Beto loses a bloody ball on his trocar, Lazovic advances and starts a harmless cross-train, which however becomes impregnable for Silvestri due to Becao’s murderous detour. Own goal by the defender, who just misses the play. Udinese reacts well: Montipò shuts down Success, then Beto partly makes up for the error on the first goal with a good shot for Samardzic’s entry, perfect in finishing with his left foot. Bijol wastes the lead from close range. The recovery is more balanced: it pushes Udinese, with Verona ready to restart. Montipò is careful on Perez, but it’s the new entry Ngonge and Lasagna that force Silvestri to make two non-trivial saves.

January 30, 2023 (change January 30, 2023 | 22:40)

© breaking latest news

See also  Inter-Empoli, Inzaghi: "If Sensi wants to stay, I'll gladly keep him"

You may also like

Will the killer instinct bring him Thauvin?

Sanna towards farewell to Val Pusteria, possible return...

Lazio, Gregucci: “Yesterday one point earned. Marcos Antonio…”

Udinese – Verona: live live Serie A Calcio...

Giuseppe Russo, the Neapolitan influencer mistaken for a...

Saudi Tour, first day of Luperini in the...

Capital gains, Juve announces appeal: “Motivations, illogicality and...

Rome, Spinazzola injury: first degree injury to the...

Milan: muscle injury for Bennacer, derby at risk

Castello d’Agogna, Bonomi is close to the title...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy