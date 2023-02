Precious point for Verona which continues to fuel hopes of salvation thanks to the draw on the difficult Udinese field. Zaffaroni’s line-up starts well and is a bit lucky at the start: Lazovic’s shot, deflected by Becao, mocks Silvestri for Hellas’ lead. Udinese accelerates and equalizes with Samardzic on an assist from Beto. Sottil’s team tries but in the final it is Verona who have two good chances with Lasagna and Ngonge

THE RANKING – REPORT CARDS