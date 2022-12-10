A taste of the Premier League while dreaming of Europe this afternoon in Friuli where Udinese hosts West Ham, sixteenth in the English league standings, but built at the start of the season for other goals.

For Mr. Sottil’s boys the first of a series of decidedly credible tests considering the size of their opponents.

THE PREVIOUS

Udinese this season has already faced an English team, Chelsea. It finished 3-1 for the blues who dominated from start to finish.

It was July 30 and Pereyra and his companions were not even distant relatives of the team which then saw itself in the league. The difference goals were two, but they could have been even double.

Today, beyond the value of the opponent, we will certainly see a more ready and proactive team.

RIGHT WAY

As David Di Michele rightly pointed out yesterday in the columns of this newspaper, facing such demanding matches during the long and unusual winter break is the best way to see how the team is doing and calibrate the Bianconeri’s engine in view of the resumption of Serie A.

Mister Sottil underlined on club TV on Monday evening that the team was working well during the break, but then there must be the matches that must certify this.

Sure, a friendly isn’t as good as a match with three points up for grabs, but if Udinese has chosen to face teams of the same level it’s because they want to keep the level of the competition high even in this period.

CHOICES

There is great curiosity to know the training choices that Sottil will make. The coach is still grappling with some absences (Becao, Nuytinck, Udogie, Makengo and Deulofeu) and therefore we will more or less see Udinese again who played the second half in Naples with the Beto-Success duo and Samardzic up front from the start midfielder role.

The little German, already considered a market man, has the opportunity to demonstrate that he has grown especially in the non-possession phase.

The two points, which Sottil has always alternated up to now, are actually compatible. A sign of growth is expected from both a physical and technical point of view from Beto who arrived at the belay a little down.

RETURN

For Gianluca Scamacca it will be the first time against an Italian team since last summer when Sassuolo sold him to West Ham.

The striker in the national team thus presented the challenge between the black and whites and the Hammers on the English club’s website: «It’s nice to play in Italy again and against a good team like Udinese who are playing well, so it should be an excellent match.

I think Juventus is one of the Italian teams that play with a high intensity, like in the Premier League, so it will be a good test for us. I’ve played at the Friuli stadium before when I was in Italy, it’s new and it’s big, but I’ve never scored there before, so I hope to score this time.”