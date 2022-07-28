UDINE. The announced arrivals of Enzo Ebosse e Nehuen Perez certainly make news and are destined to guarantee new life and prospects in defense, but yesterday they remained in the background in the presence of the rumor that arrived from Milan, where Inter would seem oriented to sling on Destiny Udogie so far as Denzel Dumfries closed the doors of his locker in Appiano Gentile.

THE ROW

Given that Inter had already been interested for some time, as confirmed by the meeting held in June by Stefano Antonelli, the Udogie agent who had been “caught” right outside the Suning office, it must be said that Inter she is neither the first nor the last to have knocked on the Pozzo door.

Juventus did it too, which at some point seemed attracted by the Molina-Udogie match, and Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio recently did it too.

The name of these suitors is enough, adding to it the English sirens of the Premier, with Brighton and Tottenham (now out of sight), to understand that a hint of Gino Pozzo is enough for the opening to the sale, and in an amen Udogie would take flight.

Because the 19-year-old that Udinese has already redeemed from Verona, who would be entitled to 15% of the future resale, has a queue outside the door, and it is to be assumed that it would not be complicated to collect no less than 20 million.

PROJECT

But would it make sense to give up a talent that in his first year in Serie A has grown from game to game, ending up with 5 goals and 3 assists per booty, which also affects coach Roberto Mancini? The answer is no, because it would conflict with the enhancement policy that aims at technical performance and capital gains, on which the virtuosity of the supply chain triggered by the Juventus club is based, which in fact did not provide for the sale of the left-handed in this session, to less than…

unless then an indispensable offer of more than 20 million arrives, which could even anticipate the path already marked out by a year, as the player himself also implied in a recent statement: “I’m fine in Udine, and then I want to play and improve. Maybe in the future I would gladly have an experience in England.

For football I have not graduated, I miss a year and mom wants it ». As if to say that in Friuli he would also have time to study, while in Milan, Rome and Turin the cups are also played in the middle of the week.

SPARE PARTS

Here is the picture to contemplate also in the light of other possible illustrious sales or surprise stays, such as those of Gerard Deulofeu, for example. In any case, Gino Pozzo went ahead with the purchases of Adam Masinathat Sottil is trying as a central defender and Enzo Ebosse, expected today for medical examinations.

The French born in ’99 with a Cameroonian passport is a left-handed capable of playing even on the right wing with inverted foot, and obviously would make the fifth on the left, where it will be necessary to wait five months at least to review Leonardo Butathe “deputy” Udogie class 2002 knocked out by a fractured right tibia.