Xinhua| Liverpool have 6 points after sending off Rangers 2-0, but they are still in second place in Group A after Naples, who have won three consecutive victories.

Although Müller and Kimmich were both absent due to the infection of the new crown virus, the Bundesliga champions won at home on that day effortlessly, piercing the opponent’s city five times in less than an hour. In the seventh minute, Sane blasted the net. 6 minutes later, Gnabry scored. And when Mane’s shot made it 3-0, the game only went on for 21 minutes.

5 minutes after the start of the second half, Sane made another victory. In the 59th minute, Shubo-Moting, who came off the bench, made a curve ball to freeze the score at 5:0.

Bayern led Group C with 9 points, and Inter Milan in the same group followed with 6 points with a 1:0 victory over Barcelona. Inter Milan midfielder Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game in stoppage time in the first half, and Barcelona won 1 and 2 after three rounds.

On the same day, the poor Liverpool did not encounter much challenge at home. Only 7 minutes into the game, Arnold scored a free kick to give the home team an easy lead. Since then, the goalkeeper of the visiting team made successive saves, which did not allow Liverpool to achieve a goal performance, but Salah still made a penalty kick created by Diaz in the 53rd minute.

Liverpool temporarily ranked second in Group A as Napoli swept Ajax 6-1 away to achieve a three-game winning streak. Tottenham, also from the Premier League, drew 0:0 away from Frankfurt. Both teams have 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss with 4 points, ranking second and third in Group D. Although Sporting lost 1:4 to Marseille, they still topped Group D with 6 points.

