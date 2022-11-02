Original title: Champions League – Choupo Moting World Popaval scored Bayern 2-0 Inter Milan group victory

At 4:00 a.m. on November 2, Beijing time, the final round of the Champions League group stage kicked off. Bayern Munich played against Inter Milan at home. In the 32nd minute of the first half, Pavar opened the scoring with a header. Expanding the score, in the end, Bayern defeated Inter Milan 2-0 at home. Bayern won the first place in the group with 18 points in 6 games, and Inter Milan qualified for the second place with 10 points in 6 rounds.

Before this game, both Bayern and Inter Milan have both secured their qualifications for the promotion. After the suspense of the group has settled, both teams have rotated some of their main players, and they played more relaxed today.

In the 5th minute, Kimmich hit a direct free kick and was blocked by Onana. In the 7th minute, Inter Milan took a corner kick in the frontcourt, the ball was pushed to the periphery of the penalty area, and Barrera followed up with a long-range shot and was beaten. One minute later, Barrera’s long shot from the top of the arc hit Mane’s arm. The referee indicated that there was no penalty after seeing the VAR.

In the 26th minute, Inter Milan made a long pass from the backcourt. Gosens made a cross from the left and then crossed the goal, but Tarot in the middle of the penalty area missed the opportunity to face the near-empty goal.In the 32nd minute, Kimmich took a corner kick in the frontcourt, and Pawar scored a header from the far corner in the penalty area, giving Bayern a 1-0 lead.

In the 35th minute, Bayern quickly counterattacked. Mane used his speed advantage to break into the penalty area alone. In the 45th and 2nd minutes, Koeman rushed all the way from the left side of the frontcourt. After arriving at the top of the arc, he shot a cold arrow, and the ball was saved by Onana.

At the end of the half, Bayern entered halftime with a score of 1-0.

In the 47th minute, Inter Milan took a set kick in the frontcourt, and Gagliardini shook his head in the penalty area and succeeded, but the referee signaled that he was offside first and the goal was blown invalid. In the 49th minute, Kimmich received a cross from his teammates in the middle of the frontcourt. He took a long shot confidently while still far from the penalty area. His low shot hit the goal slightly to the right of the goal. In the 63rd minute, Muciara made a cross from the right and was pushed out of the penalty area. Alfonso Davis on the outside hit the goal and was blocked. A barb with a high degree of stretch completed the goal, but the referee signaled that offside was invalid in the advanced goal.

In the 72nd minute, Choupo Moting received the ball from his teammate in the middle of the frontcourt, and then confidently blasted a world wave to succeed, and the score became 2-0! Choupo-Moting scored for Bayern for the 6th consecutive game, and scored 7 goals in the past 6 games!

In the 75th minute, Gnabry rushed in from the right and quickly crossed the penalty area. Alfonso Davis in front of the goal tried to shovel a shot, but his foot failed to touch the ball, so he had to miss the opportunity. In the 88th minute, Inter Milan took a set-piece in the frontcourt, and Dzeko headed the goal slightly higher in the penalty area.

In the end, Bayern defeated Inter Milan 2-0 at home and qualified for the group with a complete victory.

Lineups for both teams:

Bayern (4231): 26-Ulreich/40-Mazrawi (66th minute, 42-Muciara), 5-Pawar, 2-Upamecano (46th minute, 19-Ah) Fonso Davis), 44-Stanisic/6-Kimich, 18-Sabitzer/11-Koman (76th minute, 14-Wanna), 38-Gravenberg, 17-Mane (66th minute, 7-Gnabry)/13-Supomoting (73rd minute, 39-Teer)

Inter Milan (352): 24-Onana/6-DeVry (76th minute, 37-Skriniar), 15-Archerbi, 36-Damian/5-Gagliar Dini (60th minute, 20-Calhanoglu), 8-Gosens, 12-Bellanova, 14-Aslani, 23-Barrera (60th minute, 22-Mushi) Tarian)/11-Correa (76th minute, 45-Carboni), 10-Lautaro (60th minute, 9-Dzeko)

