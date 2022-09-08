Home Sports UEFA Champions League – Dias scores Alisson to score Liverpool 1-4 Naples – yqqlm
UEFA Champions League – Dias scores Alisson to score Liverpool 1-4 Naples – yqqlm

UEFA Champions League – Dias scores Alisson to score Liverpool 1-4 Naples – yqqlm
Liverpool 0-3 down

At 03:00 on September 8th, Beijing time (21:00 on the 7th local time in Italy), the first round of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League Group A began. Liverpool lost 1-4 away to Naples. Naples scored 4 goals in the first 47 minutes. Dias saved face.

Firmino, Milner and Robertson alternate. In the 5th minute, Milner fouled a handball in the penalty area and Zelinsky scored a penalty. In the 18th minute, Van Dijk fouled Osmeen in the penalty area, but the latter took the penalty himself but was saved.

Napoli 1-0, ZelinskiNapoli 1-0, Zelinski
Alisson pouncesAlisson pounces

In the 31st minute, Zelinsky made a direct pass, and Anguisa made a low shot into the near corner from the upper left corner of the small penalty area, 2-0. In the 44th minute, Kvarac Helia made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Simeone scored from close range, 3-0.

Napoli 2-0, AnguizaNapoli 2-0, Anguiza
Napoli 3-0, SimeoneNapoli 3-0, Simeone

In the 47th minute, Simeone made a cross, Zelinski’s low shot from 12 yards was saved, and he followed up with a pick and shot into the net, 4-0. Liverpool pulled one back in the 49th minute, Robertson passed the ball, and Dias shot into the lower right corner from the edge of the penalty area, 1-4.

Napoli 4-0, ZelinskiNapoli 4-0, Zelinski
Liverpool 1-4, DiasLiverpool 1-4, Dias

Liverpool (4-3-3): 1-Alisson; 66-Arnold, 2-Gomez (46′, 32-Matip), 4-Van Dijk, 26-Robertson; 19-Elliott (77′, 29-Artur), 3-Fabinho, 7-Milner (63′,6-Tiago); 11-Salah (63′,20-Jota), 9- Firmino (62′, 27-Nunez), 23-Dias

Technical StatisticsTechnical Statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

