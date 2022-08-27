UEFA Champions League Group F schedule: Real Madrid will host Leipzig on September 15 and will host Miners on October 6
Live it on August 27th. The specific match time of the Champions League schedule has been released. The schedule of Group F is as follows (Beijing time):
September 7, 03:00: Leipzig v Miner; Celtic v Real Madrid
September 15, 00:45: Miners v Celtic; 03:00: Real Madrid v Leipzig
6 October, 00:45: Leipzig v Celtic; 03:00 Real Madrid v Miner
12 October, 03:00: Miners v Real Madrid; Celtic v Leipzig
26 October, 03:00: Leipzig v Real Madrid, Celtic v Shakhtar
3 November: 01:45: Real Madrid v Celtic; Miner v Leipzig
（richard）Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.