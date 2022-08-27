Home Sports UEFA Champions League Group F schedule: Real Madrid will host Leipzig on September 15 and will host Miners on October 6_vs_versus_Live
UEFA Champions League Group F schedule: Real Madrid will host Leipzig on September 15 and will host Miners on October 6

Live it on August 27th. The specific match time of the Champions League schedule has been released. The schedule of Group F is as follows (Beijing time):

September 7, 03:00: Leipzig v Miner; Celtic v Real Madrid

September 15, 00:45: Miners v Celtic; 03:00: Real Madrid v Leipzig

6 October, 00:45: Leipzig v Celtic; 03:00 Real Madrid v Miner

12 October, 03:00: Miners v Real Madrid; Celtic v Leipzig

26 October, 03:00: Leipzig v Real Madrid, Celtic v Shakhtar

3 November: 01:45: Real Madrid v Celtic; Miner v Leipzig

