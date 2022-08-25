Original title: UEFA Champions League group stage release: Lewand Haaland goes home to Bayern and Barcelona’s grievance game

After watching the draw for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage, most people will have a question, is this draw really done by Hammett Altintop and Yaya Toure “independently”? Will it be UEFA’s trick again? Last season, after a scandal broke out during the draw for the Champions League round of 16, the outside world‘s trust in UEFA plummeted. In any case, the Champions League draw has been settled. Whether it is UEFA’s script or not, the main theme of the group stage is set, and that is “going home”. After the draw for the Champions League group stage this season was announced, Sohu Sports will give you an analysis of each group.

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

In terms of strength, last season’s Champions League runner-up Liverpool was the strongest, and the Premier League giants encountered two old rivals, Ajax and Naples. Let’s talk about Ajax first. Liverpool and the team met in the group stage of the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League. The Red Army completed a double play at home and away, and finally qualified first in the group, while Jia Fu ranked third in the group. As for Naples, Liverpool In the 2018-2019 season and the 2019-2020 season, they met the team in consecutive UEFA Champions League group matches. Although the Red Army only won 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses in 4 games, they were the first in the group stage.

It should be pointed out that Ajax and Naples lost their main players to varying degrees this summer, especially the former, not only went Lisandro Martinez, Allai, Grafenbech and Tagliafico, Even the head coach Ten Hag has left the team, and his strength is now in doubt; the latter left Koulibaly, and Naples replaced him with South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, but it is unknown whether he can top it. Of course, the current situation of Liverpool is not very good. This summer, Mane was let go, and he suffered a serious injury. The record in the new season is a mess.

If there is no accident, Ajax, Liverpool and Naples will compete for two qualifying places, but the existence of Glasgow Rangers cannot be ignored. This team won the Europa League runner-up last season and defeated Dortmund and Leipzig on the way to promotion. Red Bull, they have the opportunity to play a spoiler role.

Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Bruges (Belgium)

This is a group with relatively average strength. Porto and Atletico Madrid met in the Champions League group stage last season. At that time, the Sheet Legion KOed the Portuguese Super League giants in the last round and qualified for the second group; Leverkusen was the third place in the Bundesliga last season. , but this season’s competitive state is quite bad. After the first three rounds of the league, they lost all of them, and they are already deep in the relegation zone, but their strength is still there; as for Bruges, they were the Belgian champions last season and have a certain ability to disrupt the game. . In terms of strength and state, Porto and Atletico Madrid have a better chance of qualifying.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan, Plzen (Czech Republic)

This is the deadliest group in the Champions League this season. It has three giants, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan. Due to the disparity in strength, Czech champion Bilsen may be a role in soy sauce, and he does not even have the ability to disrupt the situation. The most likely situation is that the result of the direct confrontation between the three giants Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan will determine the qualifying situation of this group. It should be pointed out that although Barcelona failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage last season, their strength has risen to a new level after recruiting horses this season.

In terms of strength, Bayern Munich should be the strongest on paper and have a good chance of winning the first place in the group; Barcelona and Inter Milan may compete for the remaining qualifying spot. Of course, the biggest highlight of this group is the matchup between Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Not to mention, the 8-2 massacre that shocked the world football in the 2019-2020 season is a shame that the Catalan giants will never be able to wash away. They only have Continuing to defeat the Southern Star can restore some dignity; and last season, Bayern Munich did not give face at all, and they directly doubled Barcelona in the Champions League group stage, making the Catalan giants relegated to the Europa League. I don’t know if this encounter will bring revenge to Barcelona.

It is worth mentioning that Barcelona introduced two-time World Footballer Lewandowski from Bayern Munich this summer. Whether the Catalan giants can capture the Allianz Stadium depends on the performance of the Polish striker. So far this season, Lewandowski has performed well in Barcelona, ​​scoring 2 goals in 2 games.

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting, Marseille

Every season, there will be such groups in the Champions League group stage, and the four teams are not very famous and strong. There is no doubt that Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting and Marseille will be happy to be in such a group, especially Tottenham, who have been very strong this season and are at the top of the Premier League table, and the White Lily has a chance to play a double. The line is red and it is a good show. Whether Tottenham coach Conte can get rid of the Champions League soft-footed shrimp depends on this battle! In terms of strength, the four teams in this group have a chance, and Tottenham is obviously the team with a greater chance.

Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

This is a group with a relatively clear qualifying situation. AC Milan and Chelsea are stronger, especially the former. As the defending champion of Serie A, although they lost Casey this summer, they introduced players such as Origi and Dequet Lare. As for the latter, although the transfer operation this summer is somewhat unsatisfactory, but after all, the summer window has not been closed, and the thin dead camel is bigger than the horse, the Blues still have good strength.

Red Bull Salzburg may become a disruptor in this group, but it should not pose too much threat to the qualifying situation. The Austrian team should be positioned third in the group and “relegated” to the Europa League; as for Zagreb Dynamo, after 6 group games, can go home. As for who can qualify first in the group, it depends on the direct confrontation between AC Milan and Chelsea. From the current point of view, the Rossoneri has a slight advantage in strength.

Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), Celtic (Scotland)

Real Madrid, the defending champion of the Champions League, can wake up from a dream. This is a dominant group. The Galaxy battleship has absolute crushing strength. Whether it is Red Bull RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, or Celtic, they can’t fight it. Real Madrid pose a threat. If there is no accident, Real Madrid will easily qualify from this group, and it will be the first place to advance. As for the other qualifying spot, Leipzig Red Bull, who recalled Werner from Chelsea this summer, should be better, but Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic cannot be ignored. These two teams are tough in European football. bone.

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen (Denmark)

Although this group has two teams from the top five leagues, Sevilla and Dortmund, neither of them can pose a threat to Manchester City. The Blue Moon’s paper strength is the top in the world football today. After the introduction of Haaland this summer, more Is like a tiger with wings. Manchester City is the first in the group to advance to the last 16 of the Champions League, so there should be no problem. This group, another qualifying place will be produced between Sevilla and Dortmund, Copenhagen is the role of soy sauce.

It should be pointed out that compared to Sevilla, Dortmund had some difficulties this summer, letting go of Haaland and bringing in Allai, who was suddenly diagnosed with testicular cancer, which greatly affected their striker. If Dortmund don’t bring in a striker to match this summer and Haaland returns to the Westfalenstadion, it’s time for Hornets fans to cry. It is worth mentioning that Gundogan, another Manchester City player, also played for Dortmund before.

Group H: Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa (Israel)

It’s a double home play. Di Maria, who joined Juventus this summer, played for Benfica from 2007 to 2010. The Argentine Angel joined Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2015 after moving to Real Madrid and Manchester United and continued to play until last season. This summer, Di Maria’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, and then the free agent team, the Angels have just completed the transfer, and have the opportunity to revisit the same place. Of course, if Rabiot doesn’t leave Juventus this summer, he also has the chance to face former club Paris Saint-Germain.

Di Maria went home and returned home. Juventus, who he is currently playing for, cannot be compared with Paris Saint-Germain in terms of strength. As for the other qualifying spot, Juventus needs to compete with Benfica. After all, the latter reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League last season, but they lost top scorer Nunes this summer and their strength is doubtful. As for Maccabi Haifa, it’s purely a boy.

