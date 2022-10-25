Home Sports UEFA Champions League – Haaland vs. old host Mahrez misses a point for Manchester City to draw – yqqlm
Sports

UEFA Champions League – Haaland vs. old host Mahrez misses a point for Manchester City to draw – yqqlm

by admin
UEFA Champions League – Haaland vs. old host Mahrez misses a point for Manchester City to draw – yqqlm
Mahrez misses another penalty

At 03:00 on October 26th, Beijing time (21:00 on the 25th, local time in Germany), the fifth round of the 2022/23 Champions League Group G began. Manchester City drew 0-0 with Dortmund away, and Mahrez missed a penalty kick.

Emre Can and Hazard alternated. Manchester City rotates 6 people, Alvarez, Gundogan, Foden, Ake, Stones and Ortega rotate.

Sule made a direct pass, and Adeyemi broke into the penalty area with a powerful shot from the right, which was blocked by Ortega. Then Adeyemi made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Reina pushed out of the small penalty area.

Ortega savesOrtega saves
Reina missed opportunityReina missed opportunity

In the 58th minute, Emre Can fouled Mahrez in the penalty area, but the latter personally took the penalty but was saved.

Missing pointMissing point

Dortmund (4-2-3-1): 1-Korber; 25-Sule, 15-Hummels, 4-Schloterbeck; 27-Adeyemi (73′, 21-Mallen) , 23-Emre-Can, 22-Bellingham, 7-Reina(87′,47-Papadopoulos); 10-Hazard(82′,17-Wolff), 19 – Brandt; 18-Mukoko (82′, 20-Modeste)

Manchester City (4-3-3): 18-Ortega; 5-Stones, 3-Dias, 6-Ake, 7-Cancelo (46′, 25-Akanji); 26 – Mahrez (88′, 80-Palmer), 16-Rodri, 8-Gundogan, 47-Foden (81′, 10-Garesh); 9-Haaland (46′, 20 – Bernardo), 19 – Alvarez

Technical StatisticsTechnical Statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

See also  Messina, 2-year-old child dies hit by his father's car - breaking latest news

You may also like

Champions League, every time Juventus has left the...

Juve, Prisma investigation: Ronaldo’s card found, worth 20...

Champions, Juve out: all the faults of Allegri,...

Pioli after Dinamo Zagreb-Milan: “We won’t manage with...

Guangzhou lost 1 point, Jiangsu Zhu Mingzhen’s 20+3...

Europa League, Juve qualify if …

Benfica-Juventus, the slow motion: penalty and goal from...

Rome-Naples, steward suspended for a selfie with Osimhen....

Olympics 2026, Abodi: “The CEO of the Milano-Cortina...

Campazzo’s agent:Have had in-depth talks with the Lakers/Warriors,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy