Mahrez misses another penalty

At 03:00 on October 26th, Beijing time (21:00 on the 25th, local time in Germany), the fifth round of the 2022/23 Champions League Group G began. Manchester City drew 0-0 with Dortmund away, and Mahrez missed a penalty kick.

Emre Can and Hazard alternated. Manchester City rotates 6 people, Alvarez, Gundogan, Foden, Ake, Stones and Ortega rotate.

Sule made a direct pass, and Adeyemi broke into the penalty area with a powerful shot from the right, which was blocked by Ortega. Then Adeyemi made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Reina pushed out of the small penalty area.

In the 58th minute, Emre Can fouled Mahrez in the penalty area, but the latter personally took the penalty but was saved.

Dortmund (4-2-3-1): 1-Korber; 25-Sule, 15-Hummels, 4-Schloterbeck; 27-Adeyemi (73′, 21-Mallen) , 23-Emre-Can, 22-Bellingham, 7-Reina(87′,47-Papadopoulos); 10-Hazard(82′,17-Wolff), 19 – Brandt; 18-Mukoko (82′, 20-Modeste)

Manchester City (4-3-3): 18-Ortega; 5-Stones, 3-Dias, 6-Ake, 7-Cancelo (46′, 25-Akanji); 26 – Mahrez (88′, 80-Palmer), 16-Rodri, 8-Gundogan, 47-Foden (81′, 10-Garesh); 9-Haaland (46′, 20 – Bernardo), 19 – Alvarez

