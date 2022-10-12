Original title: Champions League – Haaland rested Mahrez to miss points ten people Manchester City 0-0 ahead of schedule

At 0:45 on October 12th, Beijing time, the fourth round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City went to an away game against Copenhagen. In the first half, Manchester City got a penalty kick, and Mahrez took the penalty and was saved by the goalkeeper. Afterwards, the referee watched VAR determine that Sergio Gomez was the last defensive player to pull a foul, and directly showed him a red card to send him off. Manchester City challenged ten players. Haaland was rested for the entire game and did not play. In the end, Manchester City drew 0-0 with Copenhagen, ending the Champions League winning streak.

In the 4th minute, Akanji returned the pass, Edson made a mistake in stopping the ball and almost leaked the ball into his own goal. In the 6th minute, Manchester City launched a counterattack. After Alvarez feinted, he shot a low angle from the left side of the penalty area and went wide.

In the 11th minute, Rodri shot a heavy artillery shot from outside the penalty area and smashed into the world wave. However, after watching the VAR, the referee determined that Mahrez, who participated in the attack before the goal, had committed a handball foul first, and the goal was invalid. In the 13th minute, Gundogan shot wide from the front of the penalty area.

In the 18th minute, Le Lager’s shot from outside the penalty area was saved by Edson. In the 19th minute, Rodri shot again from outside the penalty area.

In the 23rd minute, Paulson handballed in the penalty area. The referee judged the handball foul by watching VAR and awarded a penalty kick. Mahrez took the penalty and was saved by the opponent’s goalkeeper. In the 29th minute, the referee watched VAR determine that Sergio Gomez was the last defensive player to pull a foul, and directly showed him a red card to send him off. Manchester City challenged ten players.

In the 45th minute, De Bruyne’s shot in the penalty area was blocked by the defender. At the end of the first half, Manchester City drew 0-0 with Copenhagen.

In the 51st minute, De Bruyne cut in and his left foot shot was saved by the goalkeeper. In the 57th minute, Manchester City stole the ball in the frontcourt and then made a straight pass. De Bruyne shot the mid-net from a low angle.

In the 84th minute, Cancelo shot a cold arrow outside the penalty area, and goalkeeper Grabala saved the ball. In the 85th minute, Manchester City took a corner kick, and Alvarez shook his head and hit the goal higher.

In the 90th minute, Stamenic missed a long shot from outside the penalty area. At the end of the game, Manchester City drew 0-0 away from Copenhagen, ending the Champions League winning streak.

Lineup for both sides

Copenhagen (343): 1-Grabala/5-Hojolawa (79 minutes, 2-Dix), 20-Poleson, 27-Waldmar-Jensen/19-Yellet, 35- Stamenich (90 minutes, 17-Mukairou), 12-Le Lager, 34-Christiansen/7-Klaasson, 30-Haraldsson (59 minutes, 8-Johannesson) , 15-Dalami

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/7-Cancelo, 25-Akanji, 14-Laporte (87 minutes, 6-Ake), 21-Sergio-Gomez/ 8-Gundogan, 16-Rodri, 21-De Bruyne (76 minutes, 20-Bernardo-Silva)/26-Mahrez (32 minutes, 3-Dias), 19- Alvarez, 10-Gallish (77 minutes, 47-Foden)

