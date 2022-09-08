Original title: Champions League – Lewandowski three yuan Dembele two assists Barcelona 5-1 Pilsen victory

At 3:00 a.m. on September 8th, Beijing time, the first round of Group C of the 22/23 UEFA Champions League group stage began. Barcelona beat Plzen 5-1 at Camp Nou. Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, Dembele made two assists, Ferran Torres made a pass, and Casey scored a goal. Pilsen’s winning goal belongs to Chicla.

Barcelona double-headed monsters are full marks!Lewandowski wears a hat to set a record for the incense ball Wang Taixiang

Bellerin and Marcos Alonso were dropped for technical reasons. In the 4th minute, Penica stumbled on Dembele and was warned by a yellow card. 7 minutes later, Dembele made a cross from the right.In 13 minutes, Dembele made a cross from the right corner, Conde nodded the ball back, and Casey scored the goal with a header from the right side of the penalty area. 1-0, Barcelona opened the scoring, Casey scored the first goal of his Barcelona career!In the 18th minute, Fati made a strong push with his right foot from the top of the arc in the penalty area, and the ball went slightly wide of the far post. In the 22nd minute, Pedri ran a direct pass from the middle of the half, and Lewandowski made a cross from the right, causing confusion.

In 25 minutes, Moscola elbowed Christensen in the Barcelona penalty area. Christensen fell to the ground and instantly kicked Moscola. The referee immediately awarded Christensen a red card and a penalty kick, and then after seeing VAR, he whistled for an offensive foul and showed Moscow a yellow card. In the 28th minute, Alba made a cross from the left, and Lewandowski’s heel shot was blocked from the bottom line.In the 34th minute, Pedri made a midfield steal, Sergi Roberto made a breakthrough in the middle, and Lewandowski made a strong push from the far corner with his right foot in the middle of the penalty area. 2-0, Barcelona expands its advantage!In the 37th minute, Sergi Roberto’s left foot shot from the right side of the penalty area was refracted, and Steinick reacted quickly to save the ball.

In the 40th minute, Lewandowski made a straight pass from his heel. Pedri stabbed the goalkeeper with his right foot from the left side of the penalty area. The defender shoveled the ball out of the baseline in front of the goal line. In the 43rd minute, Fati rushed to the half-time and shot with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, and the defender shoveled the ball out of the bottom line.In the 44th minute, Jemelka made a pass from the left side of the penalty area, and Shikla scored a vigorous header in front of the small penalty area in the middle of the road. 1-2, Bilsen scored a victory!In the 2nd minute of stoppage time in the first half, Dembele made a low shot with his left foot in the penalty area, and Steinick flew to save the ball from the baseline.In the 3rd minute of stoppage time in the first half, Dembele made a cross from the right after a counterattack and tackle in the frontcourt. 3-1, Barcelona led by two goals again, Lewandowski scored twice!

At the beginning of the second half, Barcelona replaced Sergi Roberto with Pique, and Conde played right back. In the opening 46 seconds, Fati shot with his right foot from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball missed the far post. In the 56th minute, Jorie knocked down Pedri behind the back and was given a yellow card, and 6 minutes later, Jemelka stumbled behind Dembele and was given a yellow card. In 63 minutes, Pedri made a strong push with his left foot from the top of the penalty area and shot slightly above the crossbar. After 2 minutes, Moscow pulled a cross from the left, and Qory Middle Road shoveled his right foot from the front of the small penalty area and shot above the crossbar. Barcelona replaced Fati with Ferran Torres,In 67 minutes, Alba made a cross from the left, Ferran Torres turned his back in the middle, and Lewandowski pushed his right foot from the top of the penalty area and scored from the far corner. 4-1, Barcelona sealed the victory, Lewandowski scored a hat trick!

In the 70th minute, Dembele made a strong shot with his left foot from the left side of the arc of the penalty area, and the ball was slightly higher than the crossbar.In 71 minutes, Dembele picked a pass from the middle, and Ferran Torres turned with his left foot in front of the small penalty area and volleyed the goal. 5-1, Ferran Torres made a pass and Dembele sent two assists!In the 73rd minute, Lewandowski made a cross in the midfield. After Calvico steals, the long-range lob shot was blocked by Ter Stegen. Barcelona replaced Pedri and Dembele with Garvey and Depay. After Lewandowski made a steal in the frontcourt in the 76th minute, he shot the far corner with his right foot in front of the left penalty area, and Steinick flew to save the ball.

Barcelona replaced Casey with Pablo Torre, who made his Barcelona career debut.

Lineup for both sides

Barcelona (4-3-3): 1-Ter Stegen/20-Sergi-Roberto (46’3-Pique), 15-Christensen, 23-Conde, 18-Al Ba/19-Casey (81’32-Pablo-Torre), 21-De Jong, 8-Pedri (75’30-Gavi)/7-Dembele (75’14-Depay) , 9-Lewandowski, 10-Fati (65’11-Ferran-Torres)

Victory over Pilsen (4-2-3-1): 36-Steinick/24-Havell, 2-Hezida, 4-Penica, 21-Jermelka (86’44-Holick)/ 23-Kalvico, 20-Bucha/7-Shikra(79’6-Pilar), 88-Vulcanova(78’25-Chemark), 18-Moscola(79’77- Julka)/15-Jorie (66’90-Bessie)

