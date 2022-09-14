Original title: Champions League – Messi pass shot Mbappe Neymar scored Paris 3-1 to win two consecutive victories

At 3:00 a.m. on September 15th, Beijing time, the second round of Group H of the 22/23 UEFA Champions League group stage began. Paris Saint-Germain reversed Maccabi Haifa 3-1 away at the Sami Ofir Stadium, leading the standings with two consecutive victories. Cherry opened the scoring for Maccabi Haifa, the Paris Tridents each scored a goal, Messi made a pass, and Mbappe and Neymar also scored a goal.

Messi passed and shot and set two new records in the UEFA Champions League for 18 consecutive seasons Cristiano Ronaldo can’t do it

Navas, Kimpembe and Sanches were sidelined due to injury. In the 2nd minute, Mbappe broke into the penalty area and shot with his right foot. Cohen saved the ball from the baseline. In the 7th minute, Nuno Mendes made a cross from the left, and Neymar’s right-footed low shot from the middle of the penalty area was blocked by the defender. In the 11th minute, Nuno Mendes made a direct pass. When Mbappe single-handedly passed the goalkeeper on the left side of the penalty area, the ball was saved by Cohen. In the 15th minute, Pierrot made a low shot with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area, and Donnarumma saved the ball. In the 19th minute, Messi’s left foot shot from the right side of the penalty spot was thrown.In 24 minutes, Hazisa made a 45-degree cross from the right, and Cherry volleyed the goal with his left foot in front of the small penalty area. 1-0, Maccabi Haifa opened the scoring!

In the 27th minute, Azri shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area, and the ball was blocked by the defender. 2 minutes later, Neymar was knocked down when he single-handedly passed the goalkeeper in the middle of the penalty area. The referee refused to call Cohen for a foul. In the 33rd minute, Pierrot held Maquinhos in the middle of the penalty area and scored with his left foot. The assistant referee signaled that he was offside.In the 37th minute, Mbappe forcibly broke through the cross on the left side of the penalty area and was blocked. Messi scored with his left foot in the middle of the penalty area. 1-1, Paris equalized the score! Messi has scored the first goal in the Champions League for 18 consecutive seasons. He also scored the first goal against 39 teams in the Champions League.

In 39 minutes, Neymar picked a pass from the middle, and Mbappe volleyed with his left foot from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area. 4 minutes later, Hazisa made a direct pass from the middle, and Azri shot offside with his right foot from the right side of the penalty area and missed the far post. In the 45th minute, Messi made a cross from the right corner, and Maquinhos nodded and shot the goal. In the 2nd minute of stoppage time in the first half, Cherry made a strong shot with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area, and Donnarumma flew to save the ball.

In the 49th minute, Azri made a strong low shot near the arc of the penalty area, Donnarumma saved the ball, and then Azri tripped Vitina and was warned by a yellow card. In 52 minutes, Konud made a strong low shot with his left foot in front of the penalty area on the left side. In the 59th minute, Apovne made a strong push with his right foot near the lake in the penalty area, and the ball went slightly wide of the far post. In 63 minutes, Neymar made a direct pass. Messi made a low shot with his left foot from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area. Cohen saved the ball from the baseline. After 1 minute, Messi’s left foot low shot from the left side of the penalty area was miraculously saved by Cohen, and Konud shoveled the ball out of the bottom line in front of the empty goal.

In the 69th minute, Messi made a direct pass from the middle, and Mbappe scored a goal from the far corner with his right foot on the left side of the penalty area. 2-1, Paris overtook the score, Messi made a pass and made a contribution!

Paris replaced Vitignac with Fabian Ruiz, and Pierrot elbowed Marquinhos in the 77th minute and was booked. Paris replaced Mukailai with Ashraf, and in the 87th minute, Cherry shot a strong left-footed free kick from the left side of the restricted area arc and shot over the crossbar.In the 88th minute, Verratti made a long pass from the midfield, and Neymar scored a low shot with his left foot in the middle of the penalty area. 3-1, Paris sealed the victory, NMM tridents scored together!

Neymar was booked for provoking the home team’s fans, and Paris replaced Neymar with Soler. In 97 minutes, Messi took a left-footed free kick from the top of the penalty area, but the ball was blocked by the wall.

At the end of the game, Paris won 3-1.

Lineups for both teams:

Maccabi Haifa (4-3-3): 44-Cohen/2-Sandgren (55’30-Sek), 19-Batubienska, 3-Goldberg, 27- Konud (90’11-Chipota)/10-Cherry, 6-Ravi, 16-Apofunet/7-Aziri (76’21-David), 9-Pierrot ( 91’13-Lucavia), 8-Hazisa

Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-3): 99-Donnarumma/4-Ramos, 5-Marquinhos, 15-Pereira/26-Mukele (83’2-Ashraf ), 6-Verratti, 17-Vitina (74’8-Fabian-Ruiz), 25-Nuno-Mendez/30-Messi, 7-Mbappe, 10- Neymar (91’28-Soler)

