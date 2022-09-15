Original title: Champions League – Milik header scored Juventus 1-2 at home to Benfica and suffered a two-game losing streak

At 3:00 a.m. on September 15th, Beijing time, the second round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League Group H began. Juventus, a giant from Serie A, played against the Portuguese team Benfica at home. In the first half of the game, Milik opened the scoring with a header, and Mario equalized the score with a penalty kick. In the second half of the game, Neres made a volley. At the end of the game, Juventus suffered a 1-2 loss at home to Benfica.

In the 3rd minute, Krstic plugged in on the left side of the penalty area and made a pass from the bottom to the back point. The teammates did not flank in place and did not grab the first point.In the 4th minute, Juventus got a free kick opportunity on the right side of the frontcourt, Paredes took the penalty, the free kick was sent to the front point, Milik headed the goal, the ball rubbed the left column and flew into the goal, Juventus 1-0 lead Benfica.

In the 6th minute, Paredes took a free kick 20 meters before the penalty area. The free kick was sent to the right side of the penalty area. After McKennie took the ball, he kicked it and passed it to the middle, but Milik was offside and got the ball. to the opponent. In the 10th minute, McKennie made a 45-degree pass from the right side of the penalty area to the back point. Krstic followed up with a push shot, and the ball rubbed the right post and flew out of the baseline. In the 14th minute, Benfica got a right corner kick, took a tactical corner kick, kicked a 45-degree cross to the middle, and was pushed out of the penalty area by Juventus players.

In the 18th minute, Miretti made a two-to-one match with his teammates on the left side of the penalty area. He made a strong pass near the bottom line and the ball passed in front of the goal, but no teammates touched the ball. In the 26th minute, Miretti passed the ball on the left side of his own backcourt, but was kicked down by the opponent’s defender Bach, who also received a yellow card. In the 28th minute, Neres made a 45-degree cross from the right side of the penalty area to the small penalty area. Ramos headed the goal, and the top was a bit straight. The ball was confiscated by Palin. In the 37th minute, Ramos stopped the ball on the right side of the penalty area and turned around in one go, then volleyed with his right foot and the ball missed the right post. In the 38th minute, Paredes’ long-range shot in front of the top of the penalty area was blocked by the opponent’s defender. In the 39th minute, Rafael Silva took the ball with his back at the top of the arc in the penalty area. After turning around and adjusting, he took a long shot on the spot. The ball hit the right post and popped out.In the 41st minute, Benfica attacked from the right. Ramos grabbed the ball and was trampled by Miretti. After watching VAR, the referee whistled a penalty kick. Mario scored the ball and Benfica 1-1 Juventus.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Bach’s long shot from outside the penalty area missed the left post. In the 48th minute, Vlahovic took the ball with his back on the left side of the penalty area, and faced a volley after turning around from the personal defense. The ball was blocked from the bottom line. In the 50th minute, Milik took the ball on the right side of the frontcourt, Cuadrado moved forward on his right side, Milik did not pass to his teammates, but chose to cut inside, shot a burst, and the ball was held up by the goalkeeper.In the 55th minute, Benfica’s attack in the middle, passing the ball into the penalty area, the Benfica player directly hit the goal and was blocked. Neres, who flanked the ball on the right, scored the ball, and Benfica overtook Juventus 2-1.

In the 58th minute, Juventus made a substitution, Miretti and Cuadrado went off, and Di Maria and De Scilio played. In the 59th minute, Neres made a breakthrough on the right side of the penalty area, and Danilo kicked him down and received a yellow card. In the 64th minute, Rafael Silva took a long shot from the left in front of the penalty area, and Palin lifted the ball out of the bottom line.

In the 66th minute, Neres took the ball on the right side of the penalty area and volleyed from a small angle. Bonucci fell to the ground and made a clearance to block the ball. In the 69th minute, Neres shot an unguarded shot from the right side of the penalty area, and Palin magically lifted the ball out of the baseline. In the 70th minute, Juventus made a substitution, Milik came off, and Facioli played. In the 72nd minute, Facioli volleyed from the left side of the penalty area, and the ball was touched by the goalkeeper and bounced to the goal post. In the 74th minute, Juventus took a corner kick from the right to the front point, Vlahovic hooked his heel, and the ball went out of the bottom line. In the 78th minute, Juventus got a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. Di Maria sent the ball into the middle of the penalty area, and the ball was cleared. In the 83rd minute, Di Maria took the ball on the right side of the penalty area, dribbled the ball horizontally, and slid a foot in the middle. De Scilio took the ball from the left side of the penalty area and crossed it to the middle. But De Sciglio was offside and the goal was disallowed. In the 87th minute, Di Maria made a cross from the left side of the frontcourt, and Bremer volleyed over the crossbar after stopping the ball in the middle of the penalty area. At the end of the game, Juventus lost 1-2 to Benfica at home.

Lineups for both teams:

Juventus (352): 36-Palin/3-Bremer, 6-Danilo, 19-Bonucci/11-Cuadrado (57 minutes, 2-De Scilio), 17-Kstic ( 69 minutes, 18-Kean), 8-McKenney, 20-Miretti (57 minutes, 22-Di Maria), 32-Paredes/14-Milik (69 minutes, 44-Facioli) ), 9 – Vlahovic

Benfica (451): 99-Flahodimos/3-Grimardo, 30-Otamendi, 66-Antonio Silva, 6-Bach/13-Enzo-Fernandez (80 minutes, 8-Arucenes), 61-Florentino-Luis, 20-Joao-Mario (85 minutes, 93-Draxler), 7-Neres (80 minutes, 22-Chique) Neo), 27-Rafael-Silva (85 minutes, 17-Goncalves)/88-Goncalo-Ramos (81 minutes, 33-Musa)

