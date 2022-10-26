[NTDTV, Beijing time, October 26, 2022]On October 25, 2022, the fifth round of Group E of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League will be played first. Premier League Chelsea will rely on Kovacic and Havertz. The two world wave goals, the away 2:1 Lectra Austrian champion Salzburg Red Bull team, the first to advance to the Champions League knockout.

In this game, the Chelsea team formed a 3-4-1-2 formation, with Kovacic and Jorginho guarding the midfield, and Pulisic and Sterling on the flanks, who were responsible for impacting the opponent’s back line and advancing forward. The forward is Gallagher, and the forwards are Havertz and Aubameyang. Red Bull Salzburg, on the other hand, responded with a 4-4-2 formation.

In the 23rd minute of the first half, Chelsea made a cross from the right to the penalty area, the striker Havertz fought for the top in the middle, and the Salzburg defender did not kick the ball out of the dangerous area in time, and finally the ball accidentally hit the visiting team in front of the penalty area. At the foot of Kovacic on the field, Kovacic swung his foot and shot, the ball hung straight to the upper left corner of the goal, and the goalkeeper did not respond. Chelsea opened the scoring with a 1-0 lead.

In the 26th minute, Chelsea got a corner kick from the right. The attacking midfielder Gallagher took a corner kick. Central defender Thiago Silva shook his head and attacked the goal. The home team goalkeeper Cohen blocked the ball from the goal line. Haval Ci made a supplementary shot, but because he ran past, he failed to make strength and missed the opportunity to expand the score.

In the 31st minute, Chelsea played a clever counterattack, forming a two-on-one in the frontcourt. Havertz advanced along the left and attracted the only defender in the home team’s back line. At this time, Havertz crossed the ball to Aubameyang in the middle, and then It took too long to adjust and was blocked by goalkeeper Cohen. Chelsea wasted an excellent scoring opportunity.

In the stoppage time of the first half, Chelsea played a beautiful cooperation from the left again. Havertz passed the ball to Kovacic in the crowd. Kovacic took advantage of the situation and went straight to Sterling, who made a cross from the bottom. To the unguarded Aubameyang, but Aubameyang’s shot was defused by the opponent’s goalkeeper Cohen.

At halftime, Chelsea ended the first half with a score of 1:0. In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again.

In the 49th minute, the home team got a chance to counterattack. The striker Okafor gave the defender Wobel who was inserted on the left side. Wobel’s exquisite curved ball passed into the penalty area and just passed the Chelsea defender. Another striker of the home team, Adamu, flanked in place. A volley catapulted the ball in and Red Bull Salzburg equalised.

In the 53rd minute, Chelsea got a corner kick from the left. Midfielder Jorginho grabbed a header from the front post and was cleared by Salzburg striker Adamu from the goal line. The home team escaped.

In the 64th minute, Chelsea’s right winger Pulisic organized an attack on the right side of the opponent’s penalty area and crossed the middle to Havertz. The latter took a curved ball on the line of the penalty area and went straight to the dead corner of the goal. The opponent’s goalkeeper Cohen could only watch Ball sighed. Chelsea again made it 2-1.

In the 66th minute, Red Bull Salzburg had a chance. Left-back Wobel received a pass from his teammate and volleyed it to the striker Cesco, who came off the bench in the second half. Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa barely saved the bottom line. .

Since then, the coaches of both sides have dispatched troops, but neither has been able to rewrite the score on the field. At the final whistle, Premier League Chelsea beat Austrian champion Red Bull Salzburg 2:1 to win a key away victory.

After this game, Chelsea won three consecutive victories in the group stage, and ranked first in the group with 10 points, and advanced to the Champions League knockout rounds ahead of schedule.

