Sports

Uefa: Financial Fair Play, here are the penalties: fines for Juve, Inter, Milan and Rome

Inter, Juventus, Milan and Rome are among the eight clubs sanctioned by UEFA for violating financial fair play. The European football governing body has punished a total of eight clubs: in addition to the Italians, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Marseille and Besiktas are also involved. Clubs will now be forced to pay a total fine of 172 million euros in financial contributions, specific goals and conditional and unconditional sporting restrictions. Milan will have to pay 2 million (15 if it does not return within 3 years), Juventus 3.5 (23 if it does not return in the next three years), Inter 4 (26 if it does not return in 4 years), while Roma 5 (35 in case of failure to return in the next 4 years).

MILAN

The Rossoneri club issued an official note to comment on the sanctions: “The decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body testifies to the validity of the strategic vision that guides the work of our Club. We will continue with confidence on the virtuous path towards financial sustainability, in in line with the indications of the FFP, committing ourselves with discipline and constancy to achieve the perfect balance and synergy between sporting and financial results: a goal that the whole world of football should continue to pursue “.

September 2, 2022 (change September 2, 2022 | 17:47)

