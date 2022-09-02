Inter, Juventus, Milan and Rome are among the eight clubs sanctioned by UEFA for violating financial fair play. The European football governing body has punished a total of eight clubs: in addition to the Italians, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco, Marseille and Besiktas are also involved. Clubs will now be forced to pay a total fine of 172 million euros in financial contributions, specific goals and conditional and unconditional sporting restrictions. Milan will have to pay 2 million (15 if it does not return within 3 years), Juventus 3.5 (23 if it does not return in the next three years), Inter 4 (26 if it does not return in 4 years), while Roma 5 (35 in case of failure to return in the next 4 years).