Uefa, from Inter, Rome and Milan respect for financial obligations of 2022-23

Inter, Milan e Roma have complied with the obligations contained in the settlement agreement with UEFA for the PSF in the financial year 2022. This was communicated by UEFA, with a note. “Milan (ITA), AS Monaco FC (FRA), Roma (ITA), Beşiktaş JK (TUR), FC Internazionale Milano (ITA), Olympique de Marseille (FRA) and Paris Saint -Germain (FRA) were all found to be in compliance with the targets set for the 2022 financial year. The CFCB will continue to monitor their compliance with the settlement agreement during the next season”, added UEFA.

Ok also for PSG and Marseille, fines for Barcelona and United

The green light from UEFA has not only arrived for the three Italian teams but also for the PSG, Monaco and Marseille in France and for the Turks of Besiktas. Sanctions instead for the Barcelona which declared incorrect earnings regarding the disposal of players, for the Manchester United and to a lesser economic extent too Porto and Anderlecht

