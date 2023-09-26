UEFA gave Russia the green light. His youth are returning to European football

“UEFA strongly believes that football should never stop sending a message of peace and hope. It is particularly troubling that, as a result of the ongoing conflict, a generation of minors is denied the right to compete in international football. For these reasons, UEFA’s executive committee has decided that Russian underage teams will be readmitted to its competitions during this season,” reads a press release on UEFA’s website.

These are primarily representations under the age of 17. The Executive Committee is asking the relevant UEFA authorities for a solution that would allow these teams to be re-eligible for the qualification for the 2024 continental championship, even though the qualification draw has already taken place and the matches are scheduled for October and November. Of course, the Czech selections will also participate.

“All matches of Russian teams will be played without the country’s flag, anthem, national kit and not on the territory of Russia,” emphasizes UEFA.

According to UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, there is no change to the suspension of Russian adult teams. “UEFA is determined that this position will continue until the end of the war and the restoration of peace. However, by banning the participation of children in our competitions, we not only do not recognize and respect the basic right to their all-round development, but directly discriminate against them. By giving them the opportunity to play and compete with their peers from across Europe, we are investing in what we hope will be a better and more capable future generation and a better tomorrow.”

FIFA and UEFA were among the first ever organizations to exclude Russian football and national teams from international competitions as early as the end of February 2022 due to the military conflict in Ukraine. UEFA has not yet done the same for the Belarusians, who received the same stoppage as the Russians in many sports.

This is also mentioned and pointed out by UEFA. He mentions that she cut events scheduled in Russia, such as the UEFA Champions League final in St. Petersburg and the UEFA Super Cup in Kazan, forcefully and without hesitation. It also canceled its sponsorship deal with Gazprom.

