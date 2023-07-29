UEFA has excluded Juventus from the European cups

Loading player

Juventus were barred from European cup competitions for a year and fined €20m for breaching the financial regulations of UEFA, the governing body of European professional football. She will therefore not be able to participate in the Conference League, the third continental tournament to which she had qualified by finishing the last Serie A championship in seventh position. His place will be taken by Fiorentina, who finished eighth.

The exclusion from the European cups was long overdue, because the violations found by UEFA concerned the financial irregularities for which Juventus had been penalized 10 points in the standings and fined 718,000 euros by the Italian sports justice system while the championship was still in progress. Also for this reason, Juventus has already announced that it will accept the UEFA ruling and will not present an appeal.

The press release published on Friday evening on the company website reads: «We do not share the interpretation that has been given of our defense theses and we remain firmly convinced of the correctness of our actions and the validity of our arguments. However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. This decision is in line with the one taken last May in the context of the disputes with the FIGC».

As for the 20 million euro fine, half of the penalty will be suspended and will only be applied if the club’s balance sheets between 2023 and 2025 “do not comply with the accounting requirements defined by the regulation for licensing and financial sustainability,” he said. specified by UEFA.

– Read also: The many problems of Rai Sport

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

