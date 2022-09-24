Home Sports UEFA Nations League comprehensive:England relegated ahead of schedule to beat Hungary to beat Germany to rise to the top of the group – yqqlm
UEFA Nations League roundup: England relegated early, Hungary beats Germany to rise to the top of the group

Xinhua| They lost 0:1 to Hungary at home and suffered their first defeat in the UEFA Nations League this season.

In the match between Italy and England at home, the two sides scored a goalless draw in the first half. In the 68th minute, after a difficult stop in the penalty area of ​​the frontcourt, Laspadori swayed out of the space and took a shot, scoring the only goal of the game. The England team has 2 points in 5 games, 2 draws and 3 losses. Italy is second in the group with 8 points.

In another focus game in the same group, Germany played against Hungary at home. In the 16th minute, Sobosloy took a corner kick, and striker Adam Sauloy took a scorpion-tailed heel shot and succeeded. In the second half, the German team failed to attack and finally suffered their first defeat in the UEFA Europa League this season. The Hungarian team climbed to the top of the group with 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss with 10 points.

In the B-League, Finland drew 1:1 with Romania at home; Bosnia and Herzegovina defeated Montenegro 1:0 at home. In the C-League, Georgia beat North Macedonia 2:0 at home; Bulgaria beat Gibraltar 5:1 at home. In the D-League, Estonia beat Malta 2-1 at home.

