Original title: European League of Nations comprehensive: Holland scored a small victory and entered the semi-finals, France 0:2 lost to Denmark

In the early morning of the 26th, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 European National Football League A-League ended two focus battles. The French team conceded two goals in a row and lost to the Denmark team within 5 minutes; the Dutch team beat the Belgian team with one goal at home and successfully advanced to the semi-finals.

In the 7th minute of the French team’s away game against Denmark, Mbappe fired a strong shot near the penalty area, the ball was saved, and the French team lost the opportunity to score. In the 33rd minute, the Danish team launched an attack. Dolberg received a high cross from Dams from the left and scored with a shovel shot, 1:0. In the 38th minute, the Danish team formed a subtle cooperation in the penalty area, Delaney returned Olsen, who volleyed, 2:0, and finally the Danish team won.

The game between the Netherlands and Belgium starts at the same time. Neither side scored in the first half. In the 73rd minute, the Dutch team got a corner kick. Van Dijk in the penalty area jumped high and scored with a header, 1:0. After that, both sides had good chances to score, but the goalkeepers of both teams performed well and the score remained until the end.

In other A-League games that ended that day, Austria lost to Croatia 1:3 at home, and Wales lost to Poland 0:1 at home.

As of now, the A-League has ended the Group A and Group D competitions. Croatia and the Netherlands are the first to advance to the semi-finals. The other two semi-finals will be between Portugal and Spain in Group B, and Hungary and Italy in Group C.

In the C-League, Slovakia drew 1:1 at home with Belarus, Azerbaijan defeated Kazakhstan 3:0 at home, Faroe Islands defeated Turkey 2:1 at home, and Luxembourg defeated Lithuania 1:0 at home. (Yue Ranran)