UEFA Nations League – De Bruyne hits Batshuayi's goal and Belgium wins 2-1

UEFA Nations League – De Bruyne hits Batshuayi's goal and Belgium wins 2-1
De Bruyne’s shot

At 02:45 on September 23, Beijing time (20:45 on the 22nd, Belgian local time), the 5th round of the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League Group A4 started. Belgium beat Wales 2-1 at home. Shuaiyi scored. Belgium home winning streak.

In the 10th minute, Batshuayi passed the ball, and De Bruyne shot into the lower right corner from the edge of the penalty area for the first time. In the 37th minute, De Bruyne made a pass from the right side of the penalty area, and Batshuayi scored from close range, 2-0.

Belgium 1-0, De BruyneBelgium 1-0, De Bruyne
Belgium 2-0, BatshuayiBelgium 2-0, Batshuayi

Wales pulled one back in the 50th minute, Johnson made a cross from the right, Moore scored a header from the edge of the penalty area, 1-2.

Wales 1-2, MooreWales 1-2, Moore

Belgium (3-4-3): 1-Courtois; 4-De Bast, 2-Alderweireld, 5-Vertonghen; 15-Meunier, 8-Tielemans (76′, 20-Wanaken), 6-Witsel, 11-Carrasco (65′, 14-Mertens); 7-De Bruyne (92′, 16-Dequeterlier) ), 23 – Batshuayi (65′, 9 – Openda), 10 – Hazard (65′, 17 – Trossard)

technical statisticstechnical statistics
player ratingplayer rating

(Sco)

　　

