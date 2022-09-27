original title:

Nations League group stage: England draw with Germany and Italy to win the group

China News Service, September 27th. In the early morning of the 27th Beijing time, the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/23 season continued. England drew with Germany 3-3 at home. Italy away from Hungary 2:0, with this victory, Italy won the group top.

In the match between England and Germany, the German team took the lead in breaking the deadlock in the 52nd minute. Maguire fouled Mushala in the penalty area, and Gundogan scored a penalty. In the 67th minute, Werner made a cross, Havertz hit a long shot, and the German team took the lead 2:0.

In the second half of the game, England began to exert force. In the 71st minute, Luke Shaw volleyed into the net from the left side of the small penalty area after stopping the ball in his chest. 4 minutes later, Mount scored another goal from the edge of the penalty area. In the 83rd minute, Schlottbeck fouled Bellingham in the penalty area, Kane scored a penalty kick, and England overtook the score. In the 87th minute, Muller passed the ball, Havertz scored twice, and the German team equalized the score.

In another game, in the 27th minute, Laspadori scored an empty goal, giving Italy a 1-0 lead. In the 52nd minute of the second half, Cristante made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and DiMarco scored another goal from close range.

In the remaining games, Bulgaria 1:0 North Macedonia, Georgia 2:1 Gibraltar, Finland 2:0 Montenegro, Romania 4:1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, San Marino 0:4 Estonia.