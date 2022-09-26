Home Sports UEFA Nations League group stage:France loses to Denmark and Netherlands wins Belgium.
UEFA Nations League group stage:France loses to Denmark and Netherlands wins Belgium.

UEFA Nations League group stage:France loses to Denmark and Netherlands wins Belgium.
2022-09-26
Original title: UEFA Nations League group stage: France loses Denmark and Netherlands wins Belgium

China News Service, September 26th. In the early morning of the 26th Beijing time, the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League in the 2022/23 season will be contested. In the two focus battles, France lost to Denmark 0:2 away, and the Netherlands beat Belgium 1:0 at home.

In the match between France and Denmark, in the 33rd minute, Damsgaard made a cross from the left, and Dolberg shoveled into the net from the edge of the penalty area. In the 39th minute, Delaney returned a corner kick in the melee, and Olsen volleyed from the edge of the penalty area to score. In the second half of the game, the French team still failed to break the opponent’s door. After this game, the French team has not won consecutive away games and ranked third in Group A.

In another game, in the 73rd minute, Gakpo took a corner kick and Van Dijk scored with a header from close range. The Netherlands currently leads the group with 16 points, followed by Belgium with 10 points.

In other games, Poland 1:0 Wales, Luxembourg 1:0 Lithuania, Slovakia 1:1 draw with Belarus, Croatia 3:1 Austria, Azerbaijan 3:0 Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands 2:1 Turkey. (Finish)Return to Sohu, see more

