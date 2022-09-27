At 2:45 a.m. on September 27th, Beijing time, in the sixth round of Group A3 of the UEFA Nations League, Italy played against Hungary away. In the first half of the game, Laspadori scored a goal. In the second half of the game, DiMarco scored a goal to expand the lead. Donnarumma made many saves, and finally Italy defeated Hungary 2-0. In the group stage, Italy won 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in 6 games and accumulated 11 points to get the first place in the group and advance to the UEFA Nations League finals. Hungary ranked 2nd in Group A3 with 3 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses with 10 points.

Italy and Hungary have faced each other 34 times in international A-level competitions. Italy has the upper hand with 17 wins, 9 draws and 8 losses. When the two teams faced each other for the first time in Group A3, Italy defeated Hungary 2-1. This game is the farewell game of the national team of Hungary captain Adam Saulay.

In the 2nd minute of the first half of the game, Sobosloe took a free kick in the frontcourt and directly attacked the goal and was blocked by the wall. In the 5th minute, Cristante intercepted the ball from the right in the frontcourt and then made a pass from the bottom. Gulasi threw the ball and let it go. Attila Shaolai returned to the goal line in time to make a big-footed clearance. In the 12th minute, Laspadori took a free kick from the front court and passed the penalty area. Di Lorenzo headed the goal and the ball bounced off the bottom line.

In the 27th minute, Attila Shaloi’s pass from the backcourt was intercepted by Barrera, Nagy returned the pass to the goalkeeper, Gnoto collided with Gulasi when he grabbed a shot, and Laspadori got the ball and pushed Breaking the goal, Italy led 1-0, and Laspadori scored in two consecutive group matches. In the 31st minute, Laspadori made an oblique pass to the penalty area, and Di Lorenzo cut inside and shot the goal wide of the baseline. In the 41st minute, Sobosloy made a free kick from the right in the frontcourt, and Attila Saulay made a small-angle shot from the back and was blocked.

In the second half, the two teams changed sides and fought again. In the 46th minute, DiMarco made a cross from the left, and Di Lorenzo nodded the ball to the top of the goal. In the 49th minute, Nego’s volley was saved by Donnarumma, Adam Sauloy made a cross, Sobosloe’s shot was blocked by the defender, Stiles and Adam Saulow Iraq’s two supplementary shots were also saved by Donnarumma.

In the 52nd minute, Barrera went straight to the right side of the penalty area, Cristante knocked on the door, DiMarco pushed the ball and scored, Italy led 2-0. OPTA statistics show that DiMarco’s goal is the 1500th goal in the history of the Italian team.

In the 55th minute, Nego made a cross from the bottom line, and Styles’ header was saved by Donnarumma. In the 57th minute, DiMarco volleyed over the crossbar. In the 62nd minute, Styles volleyed from the edge of the penalty area and was saved by Donnarumma. In the 65th minute, Styles made a long shot from outside the penalty area and hit the goal high. In the 79th minute, Fiora picked up a pass from the penalty area, and Martin Adam fell in the penalty area. The referee did not say anything. In the 88th minute, DiMarco broke into the left side of the penalty area and volleyed from a small angle and was saved. In the end, Italy defeated Hungary 2-0.

Italy (433): 1-Donnarumma/4-Troy, 15-Archerbi (45’23-Bastoni), 19-Bonucci, 2-Di Lorenzo (90’17-Mazocchi) )/3-DiMarco, 8-Jorginho (72’6-Poberga), 16-Cristante/18-Barrera, 11-Gnotto (65’20-Gabiadini) ), 10-Laspadori (72’9-Skamarca)

Hungary (3421): 1-Gulasi/4-Attila-Sholoi, 6-Orban, 2-Adam-Long/18-Kokez (57’16-Gazdag), 13 -Schaefer, 8-Nagy (45’17-Stiles), 5-Fiora/10-Sobosloe (85’15-Klein Heisler), 7-Nego (75’14-Bola)/9-Adam Sholoi (75’19-Martin-Adam)

