Original title:European League – Mbappe one-stop scored Giroud shot France 2-0 Austria

At 2:45 a.m. on September 23, Beijing time, the fifth round of Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League kicked off. The European giants France played against Austria at home. In the first half of the game, the two sides failed to achieve each other. In the second half, Mbappe and Giroud scored separately. At the end of the game, France beat Austria 2-0 at home.

4 minutes before the game, the French offensive at home was vigorous, with two consecutive offside attacks. In the 9th minute, France got a free kick on the left side of the frontcourt. The free kick was sent to the penalty area. The ball was cleared. Griezmann took a long shot from outside the penalty area. In the 12th minute, Griezmann took the ball from the right side of the frontcourt and made a cross to Joan Ameni at the top of the penalty area. The latter shot from a long distance and the ball went above the crossbar. In the 16th minute, Griezmann received a pass from the right from his teammate in the penalty area, and the volley was blocked from the baseline. In the 21st minute, Conde walked slowly and suddenly sat on the grass. He ended up injured and Saliba came off the bench.

In the 24th minute, Austria counterattacked. Weiman took the ball on the right side of the frontcourt, moved forward at a high speed, and passed it to Sabitzer at the top of the arc in the penalty area. The latter volleyed the ball over the crossbar. In the 27th minute, Klaus found Giroud with a long pass. The latter made a slight adjustment after stopping the ball in his chest and gave it to Mbappe. Mbappe volleyed semi-single-handedly, and the ball was blocked by the goalkeeper. In the 35th minute, France got a left corner kick, Mbappe took the penalty, the corner kick was sent to the back point, Giroud ferried to the front of the goal, Joan Armeni shot with a barb, the ball hit the crossbar and bounced back into the field, Greeze Man volleyed, and the ball was pressed under him by the goalkeeper. In the 39th minute, Klaus took the ball and passed it on the right side of the penalty area. Giroud grabbed a shot in the penalty area and the ball went wide. In the 42nd minute, Griezmann’s long shot from the top of the penalty area was blocked.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 48th minute, Mendy took the ball from the left side of the penalty area and made a pass from the bottom after an accelerated breakthrough. Giroud outflanked the goal, the ball was blocked from the baseline, and France got a left corner kick. In the 49th minute, Weiman was injured and went off, Austria made a substitution, and Ljubicic came off the bench. In the 52nd minute, Krause volleyed at the top of the penalty area, and the ball rubbed the crossbar and flew out of the baseline.In the 56th minute, the Austrian midfielder made a mistake in passing the ball. The French team counterattacked to find Mbappe. The latter dribbled the ball forward, faced the multi-player defense and entered the middle of the penalty area, scoring a goal and France leading 1-0.

In the 58th minute, Klaus assisted to the frontcourt and made a cross from the right side of the penalty area. The ball reached the back point of the penalty area. Joan Ameni followed up with a shovel shot, and the ball hit the defender and popped the bottom line. In the 62nd minute, Mbappe forced a volley in the middle of the penalty area and the ball missed.

In the 65th minute, France attacked from the right, Griezmann made a pass from the right side of the penalty area to the back point, Giroud headed the goal, the ball went into the net, France 2-0 Austria.

In the 68th minute, France kicked off the ball in the backcourt and passed the ball from the left to find Mbappe. The latter dribbled the ball into the penalty area and smashed the ball past the goalkeeper, but the deduction was a bit big and he lost a chance to hit an empty goal. In the 79th minute, France made a substitution, Giroud and Griezmann came off, and Nkunku and Dembele played. In the 88th minute, Austria got a right corner kick. The French player cleared the ball from the corner kick. France got a chance to counterattack. Mbappe received a pass from Nkunku and dribbled the ball to the top of the penalty area. He shot a long shot and the ball was over the crossbar. At the end of the game, France won 2-0 at home against Austria.

Lineups for both teams:

France (3412): 16-Meignan/4-Varane, 5-Conde (3-Saliba in 23 minutes), 18-Bediachar/8-Joan Ameni, 15-Jona Don-Clos, 19-Fofana, 21-Flanders-Mendy/7-Griezmann (79 minutes 12-Nkunku)/9-Giroud (79 minutes 11-Dembele), 10-Mbappe

Austria (442): 12-Penz/17-Wabel, 8-Alaba (69’5-Stefan Bosch), 15-Linhardt, 16-Trimmel/4-Schrager Er, 6-Sewald, 9-Sabitzer (68’20-Schmid), 10-Weiman (49 minutes, 14-Ljubicic)/7-Arnautovic (63’11- Gregory Ridge), 18-Onisiwo (63’19-Baumgartner)

