Original title: UEFA Nations League-Poland 1-0 to send Wales to relegation, Netherlands and Croatia to advance to finals

In the early morning of September 26, Beijing time, in the sixth round of Group D of the European League A, Lewandowski assisted Svidski to score, and Poland sent Wales 1-0 to relegation.

Wales are set to make their first World Cup trip since 1958, but they were battered by Poland in their final pre-World Cup campaign. It is worth mentioning that this is also the first time since June 2017 that Wales have suffered five games without a win.

In this game, although Barcelona ace Lewandowski did not score a goal, in the 57th minute, he sent a wonderful pass and assisted Svidski to score. While Wales did everything they could to have a special night in front of their fans, they were underwhelming in the final third. Poland are also gearing up for the World Cup, when they face Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico in the group stage.

Thankfully for Wales, striker Bale, 33, played 90 minutes as he has not played a full game for club or country since the 2021 draw with Estonia.

At present, two seats in the UEFA Nations League semi-finals have been confirmed. Croatia in Group A and the Netherlands in Group D took the lead in winning the first place in the group, Portugal and Spain in Group B, Hungary and Italy in Group C will compete for the other two finals. Currently, Portugal and Hungary are ranked first in the group with 10 points, while Spain and Italy have 8 points. In the last round, the two sides will usher in a direct dialogue, and Portugal and Hungary will be able to advance after a draw.

