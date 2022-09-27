Home Sports UEFA Nations League qualifying situation: Yi Hok advanced to the top 4, Spain and Portugal compete for the last 1 seat – yqqlm
UEFA Nations League qualifying situation: Yi Hok advanced to the top 4, Spain and Portugal compete for the last 1 seat

UEFA Nations League qualifying situation: Italian Hok advanced to the top 4 Spain and Portugal compete for the last 1 seat
2022-09-27 07:31
Original title: UEFA Nations League qualifying situation: Italian Hok advanced to the top 4 Spain and Portugal compete for the last 1 seat

On September 27, Beijing time, in the 6th round of Group C of the UEFA Nations League, Italy defeated Hungary 2-0 away, and Italy rose to the top of the group and advanced to the UEFA Nations League finals.

Previously, Croatia and the Netherlands had advanced to the UEFA Nations League finals, and the two teams won the first place in Group A and Group D respectively.

The last semi-final seat will be between Portugal (10 points) and Spain (8 points) in Group B. The two teams will play directly tomorrow morning. Portugal can qualify for a draw at home, and Spain must win to qualify.

