Original title: UEFA Nations League-Van Dijk scored Hazard’s injury to the Netherlands 1-0 Belgium advanced to the semi-finals

At 2:45 a.m. on September 26, Beijing time, the sixth round of the UEFA Nations League A-level group stage ushered in a focus battle. The Netherlands played at home against Belgium. In the first half, the two teams struggled to no avail. In the second half, Van Dijk used a corner kick to break the deadlock. Subsequently, Klassen and Bergwijn’s shots were successively resolved by Courtois. In the countdown stage, Luke Baggio’s barb shot hit the post and popped out, almost finishing the draw. In the end, the Netherlands beat Belgium 1-0 at home and successfully advanced to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

In the 4th minute, Onana passed the ball after a breakthrough on the right, and Hazard hit the ball high. In the 13th minute, Belgium stole the ball in the frontcourt, De Bruyne passed the ball, Batshuayi fell to the ground and the goalkeeper got it.

In the 28th minute, the Netherlands passed the ball from the left, and Dumfries shot with a left foot from the penalty area. In the 37th minute, after Onana stole the ball in the frontcourt, his left foot shot was blocked by Passwell.

At the end of the first half, the Netherlands drew 0-0 with Belgium.

In the 50th minute, Dumfries shot from a small angle on the right and the ball slipped past. In the 67th minute, De Bruyne sent a precise long pass, and Onana fell to the ground with a shovel shot and was saved by the goalkeeper.

In the 71st minute, the Netherlands quickly counterattacked, and Belwin cut in and shot was blocked by Courtois.In the 72nd minute, the Dutch team took a corner kick, Van Dijk jumped high and scored, the Netherlands 1-0.

In the 75th minute, Bergwijn received a pass from his teammate and shot the mid-near side net with his right foot. In the 86th minute, Klassen’s single-handed low shot was blocked by Courtois.

In the 89th minute, Bergwijn stopped the ball in the chest to face Courtois and his shot was blocked again by the opponent. In the countdown stage, Belgium made a cross from the left, and Luke Baggio hit the post with a barb shot and popped out.

At the end of the game, the Netherlands beat Belgium 1-0 at home.

Lineups for both teams:

Netherlands (352): 1-Parswell/2-Timber (66 minutes, 6-De Vrij), 4-Van Dijk, 5-Ake (46 minutes, 16-Malaysia)/22-Deng Frith, 14-Klassen (90 minutes, 20-Graffenberg), 15-De Jongen, 17-Blind, 11-Boguis (30 minutes, 8-Gakpo)/7- Bergwyn, 9-Jansen (46 minutes, 18-Taylor)

Belgium (3421): 1- Courtois/4-Deba, 2-Alderweireld, 5-Vertonghen/15-Meunier (46 minutes, 11-Carrasco), 18- Onana (75 minutes, 8-Tielemans), 6-Witsel, 21-Castagne (82 minutes, 19-Luke Baggio)/7-De Bruyne, 10-A Zare (64 minutes, 17-Trossard)/23-Bashhuayi (46 minutes, 14-Dequet Lare)

