How does the UEFA club ranking change (the general one, based on the results of the last 5 years in Europe) after the two quarter-finals of the Champions League which saw City and Real pass on one side and Milan and Inter on the other? The Nerazzurri detach Roma (which today, however, can repeat) in tenth place, the Rossoneri climb, however far from the top positions, while there is a change at the top. Let’s see the position of all the Italians and of the top 20 overall