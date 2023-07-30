UEFA ruling, Juve waives appeal: ‘Let’s put an end to the uncertainties’

After the official exclusion from the cups for the 2023/2024 season decided by UEFA, the press release from the Juventus club arrived immediately, which will not appeal. President Ferrero: “Convinced of our correctness, but let’s put an end to the uncertainties”. In this way, all sporting procedures are closed for Juventus both in Italy and in Europe

After the officialexclusion for a year from the European cups, the communicated from the Juventus. Which after closing the sports one in Italiain this way it also sees the closed procedure going on Europa, which always concerns the process of salary maneuvers, relations with agents and suspicious partnerships with other clubs. And so Juventus put an end to all proceedings with the European sports justice as well as with the Italian one. CFCB”) took today the decision with which it definitively closed the proceeding started on 1 December 2022 aimed at verifying compliance with the UEFA regulatory framework. Juventus, while continuing to deem the alleged violations inconsistent and its actions correct, declared that it accepted the decision by renouncing the appeal, expressly excluding, and the UEFA CFCB taking note of it, that this could constitute an admission of any liability against it. The decision of the First Chamber of the UEFA CFCB entails the termination of the Settlement Agreement between UEFA and Juventus of 31 August 2022 and the exclusion of Juventus from the UEFA Conference League for the 2023/2024 football season. As a result of the decision, Juventus (i) will be required to pay a financial contribution of Euro 10 million, partly withheld from the proceeds of participation in UEFA competitions in the forthcoming football seasons and (ii) could be required to pay a further conditional financial contribution equal to Euro 10 million in the event that the financial statements of Juventus as at 30 June 2023, 2024 and 2025 show significant violations of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations (“CL&FS”); this conditional amount would possibly be withheld from the revenues from participation in UEFA competitions in the forthcoming football seasons.

Ferrero: “Sorry but better put an end to the uncertainty”

«We are sorry for the decision of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body – the words of the president from the Juventus Gianluca Ferreroreported on the Juventus club website- We do not share the interpretation which was given by our defensive theses e we remain firmly convinced of the correctness of our work and the validity of our arguments. However, we have decided not to appeal this judgment. This decision is in line with the one taken last May in the dispute with the FIGC. As in that case, we prefer to put an end to the period of uncertainty and ensure that our internal and external stakeholders have full visibility and certainty about the club’s participation in future international competitions. Going to appeal and possibly to other levels of judgement, with uncertain outcomes and timing, would increase the uncertainty with respect to our eventual participation in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League. Instead, we want the first team, our fans, our sponsors, suppliers and financial partners to be able to experience the 2023-24 season with the utmost serenity and certainty with respect to the results achievable on the pitch, especially after the turbulent past season. Despite this painful decision we can now face the new season by looking at the pitch and not at the sports courts.. Now head to the Championship and the Italian Cup: we will do our utmost to give our fans the greatest possible satisfaction in these competitions».

Juve, Allegri-Giuntoli-Scanavino meeting in the USA

While in Italia came the decision ofUefawhich excludes the Juventus from the European cups, in the United Stateswhere he faced Milan in the night, the black and white team was starting his training. A session started at 10.30 in the morning local, dinner time in Italy. With the coach Massimiliano Allegrithe new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and the general manager Maurizio Scanavino who on the sidelines began a long verbal confrontation. More than half an hour of talks, finished with smiles, hugs and signals of charge. Giuntoli then left the training ground and will return to Italy. With the official announcement of the Uefa ruling and the meeting with the coach and general manager, the transfer market is now starting for Juve.

