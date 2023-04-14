Home Sports UEFA – the men’s association holds against Klaveness – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek
Sports

UEFA – the men’s association holds against Klaveness – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek

by admin
UEFA – the men’s association holds against Klaveness – Sport inside – WDR 5 – Podcasts and Audios – Mediathek


WDR 5 Sport inside – the podcast: critical, constructive, inclusive
15.04.2023
53:48 Min.
Available until 04/09/2043
WDR 5

Values ​​such as human rights, equality and transparency were up for vote with Norway’s association president Klaveness at the UEFA Congress. She was punished for her offensive election campaign and failed in the election to the Executive Committee.

You can find the article “Klaveness fails in election to UEFA executive board” here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/klaveness-scheitert-wahl-uefa-vorstand

The article on the topic “Neuendorf and Watzke move into powerful committees” at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/uefa-fifa-neuendorf-watzke-maechtige-gremien

The Sport inside podcast on Gianni Infantino:
http://www.wdr.de/k/gianni-infantino-fussball-monarch

Our podcast “Super League – the second attempt and its chances” is available here:
http://www.wdr.de/k/super-league-zweite-versuch-chancen

The podcast series “Hoyzer – Betrayal of Football” is available at:
http://www.wdr.de/k/hoyzer-verrat-am-fussball

You can find even more from Sport inside in the background area of ​​the sports show:


and on the Sport inside website:

See also  Bertolini: “That Bonansea's goal has deceived us. We thought we'd play it equal "

You may also like

2. Bundesliga: Heidenheim with big points in Hanover

Scattered considerations post Spezia-Lazio (0-3)

DEL final: Munich is in front against Ingolstadt

Via Dumbledore by bike | Route and tips

Tripudio Zalgiris: Bayern ko, lituani ai Playoffs

Alexander Zverev on Daniil Medvedev: “One of the...

Spezia-Lazio, Sarri: ‘We are satisfied but not satisfied...

Ice Hockey World Championships, women: Germany ended the...

Serie A, Spezia-Lazio 0-3: goals from Immobile, Felipe...

Setback in the relegation battle: Regensburg loses after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy