UEFA: This should make finals safer

Status: 05/05/2023 7:07 p.m

After the chaotic Champions League final in 2022, UEFA is now acting. More security forces and only digital tickets should ensure more security.

After the messy Champions-Leaguefinal a year ago in Paris, the European Football Union presented plans for organizational improvements around their finals.

As announced by UEFA, a new control group has been set up that will monitor the most important matches in the future. In addition, more security personnel are to be deployed in the stadiums in the future, and instead of paper tickets, fans will only receive digital tickets.

Report consists of 220 pages

UEFA was warned by an independent investigative team that released a 220-page report in February into the chaos before and after Real Madrid’s 1-0 win against Liverpool published, a deadline of next Monday has been set to present revised plans for the finals. This year’s premier class final will take place on June 10 in the Turkish capital of Istanbul.

The aim should now be that such chaotic scenes never occur again. It should “a safe and welcoming environment for all” give, it was said by UEFA. It must also be ensured “that the spectators are treated well” .

No second Paris

The Champions League final on May 28, 2022 was about that Stade de France in St Denis turbulent approached. The accompanying circumstances had provided a lot to talk about and plenty of work-up. Because chaotic scenes had taken place in front of the stadium, the match had started more than half an hour later than planned.

Despite tickets, many fans did not come into the huge arena. The police used tear gas, more than 230 people were injured. As a result, the Paris police prefect Didier Lallement had vacated his post. According to the independent investigation, UEFA was primarily responsible for the crowd chaos surrounding the most important game of the year.